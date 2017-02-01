Will LSU football end up with 5-Star prospect Marvin Wilson?

Five-star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson’s recruitment has finally come to an end and he will announce his commitment to what we all hope will be LSU football on National Signing Day night.

Considered by many major outlets to be the best player left uncommitted, Marvin Wilson narrowed his list to five schools in late December and with under 24 hours left is ready to commit. The five teams still in the running for the Bellaire (TX) prospect are Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and South Florida.

LSU football was the latest to make an in-home visit with Wilson on Jan. 28th. The 6’4 323 pound Wilson took his official visit to LSU on Jan. 13, and met with Florida State coaches just before leaving for the trip to Baton Rouge.

Most experts are projecting LSU to land the No. 1 defensive tackle and top five overall player in the 2017 class on National Signing Day but other P5 school are still lingering. LSU was the last to get Wilson on campus, which has proven in the past to be big for recruits. Wilson’s relationship with the LSU Tigers coaching staff and new head coach Ed Orgeron is considered to be a big factor in his recruitment also being close to home.

Marvin Wilson is a four and a half hour drive down I-10 from Baton Rouge, and with Tom Herman and Texas is out of the mix thanks to the firing of Charlie Strong it’s LSU’s 5 star commitment to lose now.

“Hollywood” Marv Wilson’s announcement is scheduled to air on ESPN and ESPNU at 4 p.m. ET.

HIGH SCHOOL CAREER: In four varsity seasons playing for Texas private school Bellaire Episcopal in Houston, Wilson recorded 200 tackles, 71 tackles for loss, and 42 sacks.

Position: DT

HT/WT: 6’4″/323

40 Time: 5.07

Hometown: Bellaire, TX

Comparison: Gerald McCoy (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Strengths

Hand Usage

Size

Strength

Weaknesses

Balance

Maximum Effort

