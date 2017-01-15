Wide Receiver John Ross Is DeSean Jackson II (only younger)

NFL Teams love a vertical threat in a wide receiver. But perhaps no team needs one more than the Philadelphia Eagles. With QB Carson Wentz, Washington Huskies wide receiver John Ross would be the perfect fit

He is a Washington Husky. He is John Ross III university of Washington Alum. Zoom⚡️ . He is a red-shirted junior, he is turning heads all across the nation, and he’s headed for the NFL Draft. Oh.. and one other thing, he is probably one of the most dangerous vertical threat wide receivers since DeSean Jackson.

How do I know? I used to cover DeSean Jackson when I wrote for InsideTheIggles.com . I can tell you, the comparisons are 100 percent legit.

And perhaps the most important piece to know? He’s declared for the 2017 NFL Draft.

So what does this mean to the NFL? A likely first round wide receiver prospect is heading to the draft. Load up the highlight reels, and grab your popcorn, this kid is making even the most stalwart football scouts droll.

Measurables

Lightning in a bottle. Faster than a speeding bullet. When you see John Ross sprint down the field to catch a touchdown, those are the first thoughts that come to mind. But the NFL is more than just a footrace. Despite rule changes which give receivers some measure of protection when they committ to catching the ball, receivers are more and more being called upon to block, and in the case of a poorly thrown pass, to defend the ball or even to tackle.

And so, receivers in today’s NFL must be fast, agile, strong, and resilient. Let’s look at Ross’s pre-combine measurables:

Measurables:

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 190 lbs.

40 Yard Dash Time: 4.25 seconds (unofficial)

Three Cone Drill Time: 6.71 seconds (unofficial)

Vertical Jump: 38″ (unofficial)

Class: Redshirt Junior

DeSean Jackson’s Measurables:

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 169 lbs.

40 Yard Dash Time: 4.35 seconds (unofficial)

Three Cone Drill Time: (N/A)

Vertical Jump: (N/A)

Class: NFL Veteran

But it’s always easy to convince one person that the comparison of a college player to an NFL star is legit. However, it’s a growing consensus. Let’s talk about that next.

John Ross is getting rave reviews already, which is rather rare before the NFL Combine takes place. But his highlights have brought out the accolades.

FanSided’s NFLMocks.com own Sam Beckenstein has written an article on Ross just on 14 January 2017, where he is very impressed by the young receiver:

Overview: Ross is a top notch playmaker at the college level who can make any defense respect the deep ball with blazing speed, and great ball tracking ability. He’s a versatile product who can help whichever team drafts him on special teams in the return game, and be plugged into their offense immediately. There are understandable size concerns, but Ross is a deep threat like one of the NFL’s best and should be one of the first four receivers off the board. Pro Comparison: DeSean Jackson Projection: Mid 1st Round – Early 2nd Round

He is not the only one to compare Ross to “DJax”. He won’t be the last, either. Rob Rang from CBSSPorts draws the same conclusion:

20. John Ross, WR, Washington, rJr, 5-11, 190, 4.35

With all due respect to sophomore quarterback Jake Browning, Ross is the fireplug sparking Washington’s high-octane offense (and special teams). A DeSean Jackson clone with blinding straight-line speed, agility and versatility as both a receiver and returner, he is only a clean medical grade away from becoming the first receiver from Washington to earn a first-round pick since Reggie Williams in 2004.

So far, the writeups are very similar. But now we have a new matter.. .that “clean medical grade”. Since it’s been mentioned, lets investigate:

Medical Grade

John Ross missed the entire 2015 season (his junior year) due to a knee injury. He initially injured his right knee on 13 September 2014 victory over the Illinois Hoosiers. That injury forced him to miss the following week’s game, but nothing more:

“It was a kickoff return,” Ross said. “Just got rolled up on pretty good. And I felt something in my knee, but I didn’t think nothing of it. My knee swelled up after the game. And it never really went down. But I was worried if I said something, I probably would have to sit out for the rest of the season.”

He played through the season with a bum knee, taking one for the team. But that may not have been the wisest move:

here were days when my leg was so stiff I couldn’t run,” Ross said, “night games where it was harder for me to get warmer because I had that swelling in my knee. The swelling did not go down at all. There was no chance of the swelling going down. The doctor ended up telling me after I got the MRI after the season, I waited so long, [the knee] started to heal itself. I don’t know if that was good or bad.”

Ross had microfracture surgery in January 2015 to repair the two meniscus tears in his right knee and then aggravated that knee injury during a practice to prepare for the 2015 season.

Initially, Ross only participated in spring training by running at half-speed. Reports indicate that he appeared to reinjure the knee while doing non-contact light running drills on April 17, 2015. That “reinjury” forced him to sit out the 2015 season.

But he came back with a vengeance in the 2016 season, helping the Washington Huskies to compete for a national title, and giving the program plenty to build upon. In the 2016 season, he held up well.

Now, he stands at the cusp of the 2017 NFL Draft. What does he offer?

What They Are Saying?

At NFL.com, they are saying plenty

The scoop: “John Ross is probably the fastest player in college football right now and I think he’s going to end up being a better pro than Brandin Cooks. (Jake) Browning is a solid quarterback, but Ross is making his life really easy.” — NFC scout on the Washington WR

That’s a solid endorsement. Brandon Cooks was drafted in the 2014 NFL Draft at number 20.

POTENTIAL SUITORS

Which NFL Teams Should Consider Ross?

As one of the top rated wide receivers of the 2017 NFL Draft, Ross will likely come off the board on day one. But teams generally seek quarterbacks, pass rushers, marquis offensive linemen, and shutdown corners in the top 10. So that gives Ross about 20 or so teams which might be eyeing up his videos in hopes of selecting his name on draft day.

But which teams need a speedy wide receiver?

At 14, the Philadelphia Eagles are desperate for a WR1 in this draft, and they are very familiar with the benefit of having a vertical threat. This team lost the services of DeSean Jackson, and have regretted it ever since. While Ross may not make the fans forget DJax on opening day, by season’s end, they will be asking DeSean Who?

at 15, the Baltimore Ravens are equally desperate for a WR1 in this draft. They had hopes of Breshad Perriman stepping up, but his rookie season injury has forced the team to consider alternatives. The Ravens cannot depend on Steve Smith to play forever.

at 20, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would love to select John Ross. Bookending this speedster with veteran Mike Wallace would the piece to elevate the 9-7 Buccaneers to the NFL playoffs in 2017.

All You Need To Know

John Ross is capable of scoring any time he touches the football. In 2016, Ross caught 81 passes for 1,150 yards for a 14.2 yard average, and converted 17 of those passes into touchdowns. But he also ran the ball eight times for 102 yards for a 12.8 yards per carry average, and rushed for a touchdown. In fact, his college career look like this:

Year Rec Yds Y/Rec TD Rush Yds Y/Rush TD

2016 81 1150 14.2 17 8 102 12.8 1

2014 17 371 21.8 4 6 54 9.0 1

2013 16 208 13.0 1 6 39 6.5 0

While he hadn’t exploded until 2016, he emerged as soon as he became a starter for the Washington Huskies.

Strengths

If you have the need for speed, this is the wide receiver for you. From the moment the ball is snapped, he challenges the corner and the safety over the top. His speed is respected, but underestimated frequently. His first move is lightning quick, and if he gets past the defender they simply never close. But his speed is worth more than receiver. He is an immediate upgrade to any special teams unit looking to turn kickoff or punt returns into points.

He tracks the ball very well, adjusting his route to arrive at the football’s arc as it reaches the point it can be caught. He also has quick clean breaks, rare for a speedster. He also boasts reliable hands, quick feet, and great vision which follows the ball to his hands. He can be rolled into a team’s run game with end-arounds with deadly effectiveness.

Weaknesses

He has the same weaknesses as a greyhound or a race horse. Fast means the perception of fragility. His 2014-2015 injury has only emphasized the concern. The textbook defense of a speedster is to jam him at the line. Ross will need to develop counters to avoid getting tied-up at the line.

He’s slightly undersized (under 6 feet tall) for a true slam dunk wide receiver. Due to his size, he must prove the ability to win contested passes when fighting with a defender.

NFL Draft Projection:

In a debate of speed over size, NFL speed wins every time. Just look at DeSean Jackson.

