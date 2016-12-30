Why Steelers QB Zach Mettenberger should start over Landry Jones

With Ben Roethlisberger set to sit out the Pittsburgh Steelers’ last game of the regular season, Landry Jones is predicted to get the start will get the start over Zach Mettenberger.

The Steelers have absolutely nothing to play for in their final regular season contest versus the Cleveland Browns, and will be using the opportunity to evaluate their backup quarterback situation.

In the short time this season that Roethlisberger was sidelined, backup QB Jones was given the starting opportunity.

Unfortunately, the Steelers saw a lot more of what Jones couldn’t do rather than what he could do. Jones has a losing record as an NFL starter when replacing the injured Roethlisberger, including his start against the New England Patriots this season.

Jones has performed so badly that a good majority of Steelers fans want to see him leave Pittsburgh now, and his start against Cleveland could easily be his last if he is to underperform.

Former LSU QB Mettenberger has yet to make a start for the team, and there are a number of people who are ready to see what he can bring to the table. He was signed off waivers earlier this year from San Diego based on tape, not his 0-10 starting record.

Statistically speaking, Mettenberger and Jones are fairly level. Mettenberger currently has a passer rating of 75.4 in ten career starts. Jones’ passer rating is 75.6 in his 104 career attempts.

When all is said and done this Sunday in Pittsburgh, one QB will likely be out of a job next year – and it won’t be Mettenberger. Barring a contract extension, Jones is expected to become an unrestricted free agent this Spring.

