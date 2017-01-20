Why do so many people hate Nick Saban and Alabama football? Mediocre people hate high achievers, and high achievers hate mediocre people.

There’s no shortage of people who hate Nick Saban, but why do they hate him? Is it because they’re jealous of his success? His dominance? His charming and beautiful fan base? Maybe – but Saint Nick himself has a different idea as to why he is hated by so many.

Saban has been famously quoted as saying “Mediocre people don’t like high achievers and high achievers don’t like mediocre people.” Coach isn’t wrong very often so let’s run with that theory and take a look at some mediocre tweets from mediocre people who really hate high achieving Nick Saban.

I also hate that Nick Saban looks into the camera during his interviews rather than looking at the person interviewing him. — Jonny Bianchi (@jab11222) January 10, 2017

“I also hate how that mediocre guy in the mirror looks at me.”

Don't get me wrong, Alabama has an incredible team, it's just that I hate Nick Saban with a burning passion. — Kody Cicale (@KCicale) January 10, 2017

“I feeell intooo a burning ring of mediocrity. I went down down down – as Saban achieved higher”

man…really starting hate the hell outta Nick Saban — caleb (@26caleb) January 12, 2017

“man…really hate the hell outta being mediocre.”

@JROD813 tbf, God probably does hate Nick Saban. — Nathan Bond (@BullsNathanSBN) January 10, 2017

“The name is Mediocre. Nathan, Mediocre.”

I HATE ALABAMA AND I HATE NICK SABAN — liam (@liamwhitee) January 10, 2017

“I AM BIG MEDIOCRE”

DEAR NICK SABAN I HATE YOU — Brock Grimaldi (@BrockGrimaldi) January 10, 2017

“DEAR DIARY I AM MEDIOCRE”

I rly rly hate Nick Saban — Shelby Russell (@shelbyrussell8) January 10, 2017

” I rly rly mediocre.”

I hate Nick Saban. I hate Bama. I hate that shade of maroon. #ALLIN — Joe Boisvert (@broseph2652) January 10, 2017

“I hate being mediocre. I hate my Land’s End khakis. I hate my Oldsmobile.”

Nick Saban's spirit animal is that uncle you absolutely HATE to see at Thanksgiving #NationalChampionship #BamavsClemson — Brett J. Pietrzak (@BPietrzak01) January 10, 2017

“My spirit animal is a 98 Ford Taurus”

i have such little hate in my heart but that little bit all goes toward Nick Saban. — stout???? (@samistoutt) January 10, 2017

“I have such little high achievement but it all goes to ‘just add water’ style mashed potatoes”

Nick Saban always talks about how great the other team is in the most monotonous tone and then goes out and beats them by 30. Very boring. — WEllis (@wellis2488) December 31, 2016

“I always talk about how mediocre I am in the most monotonous way and then I go out and buy a pair of opened toed sandals to wear while I shop for Rooster themed kitchen knick knacks. So mediocre.”

Don’t expect the hate train to lose any passengers in 2017. Alabama is set to reload with some heavy hitters returning on both sides of the ball, yet another number 1 recruiting class and more draft picks than me at World of Beers without adult supervision.

If you know a mediocre person that hates Nick Saban make sure to show them this article after they finish microwaving their Salisbury steak dinner for one during the commercial break of their favorite daytime Court TV program.

Roll Tide!

What do you think? Why do you think so many people hate Alabama and Nick Saban? Let us know on Facebook or in the comments below.

