Why do so many people hate Nick Saban?

Why do so many people hate Nick Saban and Alabama football? Mediocre people hate high achievers, and high achievers hate mediocre people.

There’s no shortage of people who hate Nick Saban, but why do they hate him? Is it because they’re jealous of his success? His dominance? His charming and beautiful fan base? Maybe – but Saint Nick himself has a different idea as to why he is hated by so many.

Saban has been famously quoted as saying “Mediocre people don’t like high achievers and high achievers don’t like mediocre people.”  Coach isn’t wrong very often so let’s run with that theory and take a look at some mediocre tweets from mediocre people who really hate high achieving Nick Saban.

“I also hate how that mediocre guy in the mirror looks at me.”

“I feeell intooo a burning ring of mediocrity. I went down down down – as Saban achieved higher”

“man…really hate the hell outta being mediocre.”

“The name is Mediocre. Nathan, Mediocre.”

“I AM BIG MEDIOCRE”

“DEAR DIARY I AM MEDIOCRE”

” I rly rly mediocre.”

“I hate being mediocre. I hate my Land’s End khakis. I hate my Oldsmobile.”

“My spirit animal is a 98 Ford Taurus”

“I have such little high achievement but it all goes to ‘just add water’ style mashed potatoes”

“I always talk about how mediocre I am in the most monotonous way and then I go out and buy a pair of opened toed sandals to wear while I shop for Rooster themed kitchen knick knacks. So mediocre.”

Don’t expect the hate train to lose any passengers in 2017. Alabama is set to reload with some heavy hitters returning on both sides of the ball, yet another number 1 recruiting class and more draft picks than me at World of Beers without adult supervision.

If you know a mediocre person that hates Nick Saban make sure to show them this article after they finish microwaving their Salisbury steak dinner for one during the commercial break of their favorite daytime Court TV program.

Roll Tide!

What do you think? Why do you think so many people hate Alabama and Nick Saban? Let us know on Facebook or in the comments below.

