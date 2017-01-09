Why A Hog Is Pulling For Bama In The National Championship

Some Arkansas fans don’t care about SEC pride and actively root against Alabama but I am pulling for the Tide in the CFB National Championship.

Alabama has been a nightmare for not only Arkansas but all of the SEC the past ten or so years. Ever since Nick Saban came to Tuscaloosa or “T-Town”, he has dominated the conference and won the CFB National Championship five times.

Arkansas seems to get the brunt of his fury as they have never beaten the Tide since Saban was hired. That, my friends, is ten long years of watching the Gumps roll over the Hogs. So then why would I pull for the Tide in any game much less yet another Saban Championship?

There’s actually two reasons.

The first is because regardless if someone else cares, I do have pride in my conference. Everyone should. No matter if you are the Big 12, ACC, SEC, or the Big12, you should hope for the most success in your league because you want to play the best in order to have a shot at beating the best. The Big Ten, however, is terrible and no one should be happy with where they are.

The second reason I pull for Alabama will definitely shock some of you but it’s the fans. Bama fans have been labeled a lot of things but few people ever look in the mirror when they cast stones. Every fan base has nut jobs and jerks. I can tell you the only fight I’ve ever gotten into in the stands of a college football game was when a drunk Arkansas fan instigated it and it didn’t end well for him.

I was wearing a Tennessee hat in honor of a friend who was leaving for the military and the Hog fan was drunk and atrocious. The point is every fan base has the good and the bad. I know plenty of Bama fans and they are some really great people who always handle themselves with class. Yeah, they may troll you every once in a while but who doesn’t. Trolling is an art and to be honest, it’s pretty fun.

So tonight as Nick Saban looks to make history and win his sixth College Football National Championship against Clemson, I’ll be pulling for Bama. Kickoff is for the CFB Championship is at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Woo Pig and for tonight only, Roll Damn Tide!

