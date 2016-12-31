Where are they now?: NFL Journey of Chris Maragos

For those that don’t remember- Chris Maragos played safety for the Wisconsin Badgers and wore the number 21 jersey. He started his career as a walk-on from the state of Wisconsin and is now in his seventh year in the NFL. He is roughly five foot ten inches tall and 200 pounds and has been undersized his whole career. Despite this, Maragos just recently signed an extension with the Eagles and is one of the best special teamers in the NFL.

Early Years

Maragos played the first three seasons of his high school career at Park High School in Racine. He later transferred for his senior season to rival Horlick High School also in Racine. He dominated his senior season at Horlick, receiving All-County, All Conference and All-Region awards. Maragos first enrolled at Western Michigan in 2005, as a walk-on receiver, after spending time with the then senior wideout Greg Jennings. He decided to redshirt his freshman year at Western Michigan.

After starting eight games his sophomore season, he decided to come home and transfer to Wisconsin. He had to sit out the 2007 season because of NCAA transfer rules. In 2008, the Wisconsin coaches decided to change Maragos from wide receiver to free safety. The rest was history… Wisconsin history. Maragos lived up to the Wisconsin walk-on lore and followed in Jim Leonhard’s footsteps. In two seasons, he compiled five interceptions and nearly 100 tackles. More importantly, he was the leader of the defense and his character represented the unit as a whole.

Professional Career

He left Wisconsin after the 2009 season and entered the 2010 NFL draft. Maragos went undrafted, but not without a job. He was signed as a non-drafted free agent by the San Francisco 49ers. Maragos was selected to the practice squad for most of the 2010 season. He only entered three games before being cut in season by the 49ers. The Seattle Seahawks then signed Maragos in 2011 to the practice squad. He didn’t stay there long as he saw action in 11 games that season.

Maragos played the next two seasons with the Seahawks as an integral part of their special teams play. He even received a ring in 2013 as the Seahawks defeated the Broncos in Super Bowl XLV. In 2014, Maragos signed a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2015, Maragos blocked a punt for a touchdown against the Patriots. He just signed yet another three year deal with the Eagles two months ago. Maragos will be under contract in the NFL till up to 2019, which would give him a decade of service in the NFL.

Maragos has played in a total of 92 games in his career and recorded 79 tackles. He also has recorded two forced fumbles and one recovery. And he has also blocked a punt for a touchdown in his career. Chris Maragos may not be starting, but he can show you what hard work, grit, and determination can amount to. He has had a long career in the NFL and has been a serviceable special teams guy that a team can count on. Maragos may not be the same fan favorite like he was at Wisconsin, but he has found a niche in the NFL.

This article originally appeared on