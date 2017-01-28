When is 2017 National Signing Day?

The 2017 edition of National Signing Day is almost here, and high schoolers will be making their final decisions on where they will spend the next three to four years of their lives. Here is the date in which National Signing Day takes place.

National Signing Day (NSD) is a day in which many fans look to the future of their programs, and sometimes years of hard work in recruiting pays off for coaches, while some feel the bitter sting of losing a prospect to another school. Recently, college football recruiting has taken on a life of its own. Between the way it is covered, and exposure to fans, to the sometimes crazy ways in which recruits announce their commitments, it really has taken on a life of its own and provided college football fans with something to be entertained with during the offseason.

National Signing Day is always on the first Wednesday in February. Therefore, in 2017 the date of NSD is Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

As of now, according to 247Sports, Alabama has the top class in the country heading into Signing Day. Alabama has landed the top class in the 247 rankings since 2011. That is an incredible feat for any school. Alabama does have success on the field which translates into recruiting as well, but so do other schools. It will be interesting to see if any school can dethrone the Tide in the recruiting rankings. The closest school is Ohio State, both schools should be in line to receive some commitments that they do not already have on National Signing Day, making for a tight finish in the top of the rankings.

Again, National Signing Day is Wednesday, February 1, 2017. Keep an eye on that date, it is a good indicator of what is to come for the future of college football.

This article originally appeared on