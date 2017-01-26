What’s Bruin Show – Episode 120 – UCLA Basketball Slump, UCLA Football Coaching Changes

In episode 120 of ‘What’s Bruin Show’, we talk USC and UCLA Basketball with Reign of Troy, explore the UCLA Football coaching changes and talk with the Bruin Fan Alliance about their National Signing Day Event.

In this episode, hosts Bill Shirley, Jake Merrifield and I have a huge show. We talk at length about UCLA Basketball and UCLA Football in this extra long episode of awesomeness.

We first take a look at UCLA Basketball after their loss to Arizona and analyze their trajectory heading to the end of the regular season. Are the Bruins slumping? Can they get back to their winning ways? We investigate.

We also talk about the USC-UCLA Basketball game with Reign of Troy writer Alicia de Artola. She also breaks down what is going down across town at USC Football and makes us quite sad.



For those that cannot get enough UCLA Football, we take a gander at the latest coaching changes. DeShaun Foster returns to UCLA as Running Backs coach and we are quite excited. So with the staff filled out, what does that mean for the Bruins heading into next year and with recruiting?

Speaking of recruiting, National Signing Day is less than a week away and we talk with Nyjah Nelms of the Bruin Fan Alliance as she tells us about their big NSD event on Wednesday, February 1.

All of this and more in Episode 119 of the podcast you all know and love, the What’s Bruin Show. Also available at Podomatic.com, iTunes and Stitcher.

