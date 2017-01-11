What’s Bruin Show – Episode 118 – UCLA Football Hiring, UCLA Basketball Firing (On All Cylinders)

In this episode of the ‘What’s Bruin Show’ we return from our three week vacation to bring you the latest news regarding UCLA Basketball and UCLA Football.

In this episode, hosts Bill Shirley, Jake Merrifield and I are so glad to be back from vacation and talk about the things we love the most, UCLA Basketball and UCLA Football.

Well, outside of our families. And Star Wars. And Netflix shows. And Benedict Cumberbatch. But that is besides the point.

We are joined by guest host and LA Sports Hub writer Jamaal Artis to talk about the end of college football and the college basketball conference season getting into the swing of things.

We start the show with a quick, “What did you do on vacation?” It was, um, eventful.

We then get down to the nitty-gritty as we talk about how the hot UCLA Basketball team is perfuming. After their only loss of the season to Oregon, the Bruins are showing a little more fight, individually and as a team. Can they sustain their high-flying success or are they reverting back to old habits?

We then get into some UCLA Football talk, because Jake would cry if we didn’t, as we examine the Bruins’ hiring of Jedd Fisch as offensive coordinator. What does it mean for the Bruins and can they turn things around with the new guy? We get opinionated for you, Bruin fans!

We also talk about recruiting as UCLA landed three big defensive commits last week. Good for the defense… crickets for the offense.

We then finish with our take on the National Championship Game as Clemson roll tided Alabama. Sorry, Bill.



All of this and more in Episode 118 of the podcast you all know and love, the What’s Bruin Show. Also available at Podomatic.com, iTunes and Stitcher.

