Western Carolina to play 12-game schedule
(STATS) – The “road” to improvement won’t come easily for Western Carolina this year.
The Southern Conference program announced a 12-game schedule on Thursday, gaining an NCAA exception for an extra game because of its season-opening trip to Hawaii on Sept. 2.
Western Carolina, which finished 2-9 last season, will not have a bye before it ends the schedule with a second FBS matchup at North Carolina (Nov. 18). In addition, the road portion of the SoCon schedule includes games against three of the four FCS playoff qualifiers last season – Chattanooga (Sept. 30), Wofford (Oct. 7) and The Citadel (Nov. 4), the defending champion.
The Catamounts will play five home games, including a Homecoming matchup against Furman (Oct. 28).
2017 Western Carolina Schedule
Sept. 2, at Hawaii
Sept. 9, Davidson
Sept. 16, at Gardner-Webb
Sept. 23, Samford*
Sept. 30, at Chattanooga*
Oct. 7, at Wofford*
Oct. 14, East Tennessee State*
Oct. 21, at VMI*
Oct. 28, Furman* (Homecoming)
Nov. 4, at The Citadel*
Nov. 11, Mercer*
Nov. 18, at North Carolina
* – Southern Conference game