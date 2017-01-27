Weber State to play at Cal, host five in 2017

(STATS) – Weber State will try to build on its first FCS playoff bid in seven years during an 11-game 2017 schedule that was announced Thursday.

Coach Jay Hill’s Wildcats finished 7-5, losing in the first round at Chattanooga – their first playoff bid since 2009.

Highlighting the schedule are Weber State’s first-ever game against California (Sept. 9) and five home games: Division II Montana Western (Sept. 2) in the season opener and Big Sky Conference opponents UC Davis (Sept. 23), Southern Utah (Oct. 14), Montana (Oct. 28) and Idaho State (Nov. 18).

—=

2017 Weber State Schedule

Sept. 2, Montana Western

Sept. 9, at California

Sept. 16, at Sacramento State

Sept. 23, UC Davis*

Sept. 30, at Montana State*

Oct. 14, Southern Utah*

Oct. 21, at Cal Poly*

Oct. 28, Montana*

Nov. 4, at Eastern Washington*

Nov. 11, at Portland State*

Nov. 18, Idaho State*

* – Big Sky Conference game