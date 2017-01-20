Weber State, Hill agree to extension

(STATS) – Weber State and coach Jay Hill agreed to a contract extension Thursday that will keep him with the Big Sky program for the next five years.

The Wildcats have gone 15-20 in three seasons under Hill, but they’re coming off consecutive winning campaigns and reached the FCS playoffs for the first time in seven years in 2016. Weber State went 7-5 overall last season and 6-2 in the conference to finish 25th in the final STATS FCS Top 25.

“I’m very excited about the success of our team and the direction we are heading at Weber State,” Hill said. “The future is bright and my family and I love it here. I’m very appreciative of the Weber State administration for their support of me, our assistant coaches and our program. We can’t wait for the upcoming season.”