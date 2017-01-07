Watch a daring Tennessee fan run into traffic to write ‘Go Vols’ on truck

Welp. We might’ve found the wildest Vols fan.

It’s not exactly clear when or where it happened, but Facebook user Taylor Nelson posted a video showing a man running into traffic and wiping the words “Roll Tide” that had been written in dirt off the back of a commercial truck.

He replaced the Alabama slogan with “Go Vols” as the truck began driving off.

Do not try this at home kids. Do not try this anywhere.

