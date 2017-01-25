Watch A 4 Star Alabama Recruit Make Miss Terry Smile

Watch Big 4 star Alabama recruit Isaiah Buggs play piano and make Miss Terry and Nick Saban smile.

Watch Big 4 star Alabama recruit Isaiah Buggs make Miss Terry Saban smile even bigger by showing off a different kind of talent that neither Saban is used to seeing from 6’4 265 defensive ends.

Is there anything that dominant defensive end and shiny new Alabama recruit Isaiah Buggs can’t do besides fit into a pair of skinny jeans? He’s big, he’s fast and apparently he’s been practicing more than just defensive schemes and saying “no” to Auburn recruiters.

“Auburn listen. It’s not you, it’s me. I don’t want to be a loser like you.”

The #1 JUCO transfer who enrolled at Alabama on January 3rd recently posted a video on Twitter of him playing piano for Nick and Terry Saban. You heard me. Piano.

Coach like what the hell is really going on ????????❗️❗️ #TalentedGuy pic.twitter.com/nHG51fVTNb — Isaiah D. Buggs (@BigPooh_91) January 25, 2017

That’s not chopsticks. I can play chopsticks. That’s a lie. I can’t play chopsticks.

How proud is Miss Terry of Isaiah in this video? She just can’t stop smiling. I love seeing Miss Terry smile because I want Miss Terry to be happy…in Tuscaloosa. Forever.

I’m not kidding y’all. Keep her happy.

It’s hard to tell from this angle whether Miss Terry is just impressed with Isaiah’s piano playing ability or if she’s also just kind of staring in wonder at the top of his massive 6’4, 265 pound body that few have ever seen up close before without being tackled to the ground beneath it first.

The only music I’ve seen Isaiah Buggs play before today was of the chin variety.



That’s music to my ears though y’all.

Isaiah Buggs made his commitment to the Crimson Tide on December 13th after receiving offers from almost every SEC school and dozens more from outside of the conference. He enrolled early on January 3rd in a recruiting class that may not only be one of the best in the history of Alabama football, but also in the history of all college football.

