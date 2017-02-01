Washington State gets help at receiver, running back

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) With star quarterback Luke Falk choosing to return for his senior season, Washington State went in search of wide receivers, a running back and offensive linemen Wednesday on national letter of intent day.

Of course, coach Mike Leach also signed a quarterback to run his Air Raid offense in the future, landing four-star Connor Neville from Wilsonville, Oregon. The Cougars signed five wide receivers, and a bevy of offensive linemen as they seek to qualify for a third consecutive bowl game next season.

Other things to know:

Top 25 Class: No

Best in class: Connor Neville, who is 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, threw for 2,756 yards with 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a senior and was the top-rated QB in Oregon.

Best of the rest: The Cougars signed four-star offensive lineman Robert Valencia, 6-foot-6, 295 pounds, from City College of San Francisco. Receivers Travell Harris, Davontavean Martin, Anthony White Jr. and Easop Winston will try to break into the Air Raid.

Late addition: WR Jamire Calvin, who had committed to Nebraska. The four-star recruit from Los Angeles had entertained numerous offers from major programs.

One that got away: The Cougars signed few players from Washington, indicating many top recruits from the state went elsewhere.

How they’ll fit in: Washington State lost record-setting receivers Gabe Marks and River Cracraft to graduation, but still has plenty of talent in the returning receivers. However, Leach is not averse to throwing freshmen into the mix immediately. Small but speedy running back Caleb Perry, who is from Seattle, may have trouble getting snaps as the Cougars have three veteran running backs who split playing time. QB Neville will have to wait behind Falk and other quarterbacks on the roster.

—

For the full list: http://admin.wsucougars.com/signingday/football/1/

—–

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25