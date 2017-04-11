Washington’s Chris Petersen signs extension through 2023

SEATTLE (AP) Washington coach Chris Petersen has signed a contract extension that goes through the 2023 season and averages out to nearly $5 million per season in total compensation.

Washington announced Petersen’s extension Tuesday, although the deal was signed late last month. Petersen’s deal will pay him $4.125 million in total compensation for the upcoming season and caps out at $5.625 million in the final year.

Petersen’s new contract also includes raises for his assistants, raising the pool of money available for Petersen’s staff by over $1 million from last year. All assistants also had their contracts extended through the 2018 season.

Petersen is 27-14 in his three seasons at Washington and led the Huskies to a Pac-12 Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff last season.

