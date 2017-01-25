Washington Husky’s National Signing Day Schedule and TV Announcement Times

National Signing Day 2017 is fast approaching for Washington Husky football and the football stars of tomorrow are nearing decision time.

The University of Washington Huskies currently have 17 commits for a class with up to 18 spots, so there should be plenty of action, announcements, and updates on Signing Day to keep things interesting as the Huskiess look to reload for another NCAA playoff run.

Here’s all you need to know to plan your day around the announcements for Washington Huskies Signing Day 2017:

Wednesday, February 1

2017 National Signing Day Celebration Parking

When: Feb. 1, 2017, 5:30 p.m.

Where: University of Washington Stadium

While no formal announcement has been made yet, you can expect a press conference from Coach Petersen to summarize National Signing Days events at UWTV.

Here is the video of last year’s press conference.

And then, what comes next?

PAC-12 FOOTBALL SPRING SCHEDULE Wed., Feb. 1 –National Letter of Intent Signing Date

–National Letter of Intent Signing Date Sat., April 22 — Washington, 12 Noon PT (Husky Stadium)

— Washington, 12 Noon PT (Husky Stadium) Wed., July 26 and Thurs., July 27 Pac-12 Football Media Days (Hollywood & Highland Center, Los Angeles)

In addition, we’ll provide you links below to the reactions by national and local media. It’s a week away now folks, so stay tuned, fire up your best tailgating recipes, and let’s help celebrate the welcoming of the 2017 class to the Washington Huskies!

We will keep updating this article as new information is released.

