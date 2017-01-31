Washington Husky Recruiting Gains OT Jaxson Kirkland

University of Washington Husky Recruiting Gets Commitment Legacy Offensive Tackle Jaxson Kirkland

OT

Jaxson Kirkland 6-foot-6.5 314 pounds, Portland, OR ★★★★

Offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland has been immersed in football since early childhood. He has the University of Washington to thank for that. You see, he is the son of Dean Kirkland, a former Husky offensive guard drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 1991.

In fact, Jaxson’s father was co-captain of the 1990 co-Pac-10 championship squad. It seems only fitting that the University of Washington will have another Kirkland on the roster as the team gears up for another championship run.

Blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Washington!!🐺💜💛 GoDawgs!! pic.twitter.com/yeSenot0kx — Jaxson Kirkland (@jaxson_kirkland) January 31, 2017

Jaxson Kirkland is a solid “get” for this team. In fact, his arrival is a huge boost. He stands 6-foot-6 1/2 and weighs in at 314 pounds. But he is more than just a mountain of a man. He has an incredible work ethic. Training comes second nature to him.

Coachable Player Adds Versatility

That translates into a very coachable young man. And that is the perfect fit for the University of Washington. In fact, it’s a pretty good fit for any college football program, which explains why nine colleges were in hot pursuit. In the end, he chose the school he is most knowledgeable with.

I am excited about his arrival to the roster for two reasons. The Huskies need bigger stronger offensive linemen to run the ball against NCAA elite teams. With Kirkland, the Huskies definitely get bigger and stronger. But secondly, he gives the team incredible flexibility on the line. He now joins offensive tackle Cole Norgaard in the class of 2017.

OT

Cole Norgaard 6-foot-5 271 pounds, Stockton, CA ★★★★

The pair can end up as bookend offensive tackles. But this now gives the team an option to look at Norgaard at an offensive guard slot, and next to Kirkland, line up to open massive holes for the teams marquis running backs.

Win Win

The Washington Huskies needed some good news. This overshoots that mark as it delivers a great development. The University of Washington Huskies offense is really beginning to take shape now. With running back Salvon Ahmed, tight end Hunter Bryant, wide-receiver Ty Jones and Terrell Bynum, the offense has raised the bar of potential.

We were concerned that the team needed two solid offensive linemen in 2017. Now with Kirkland’s commitment, we can check off that box in a big way. If the Huskies can keep this recruiting class intact, this fills all the blocks and addresses all the needs.

Just one day away from closure.

