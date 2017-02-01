Washington Husky Recruiting Class Top 20 As DE Jordan Lolohea Commits

The 2017 Washington Husky Recruiting Class Grew In Number Today as DE Jordan Lolohea Commits, pushing UW back into top 20

I had a good feeling. On January 31, 2017, the University of Washington Husky recruiting class learned of a new commitment. Defensive end Jordan Lolohea committed to the Washington Huskies, pushing the class rank back into the nation’s top 20 per 247Sports.

DE

Jordan Lolohea 6-foot-3 240 pounds, Salt Lake City, UT ★★★

East defensive end Jordan Lolohea chooses Washington. He will serve an LDS mission first. #dnpreps — Amy Donaldson (@adonsports) February 1, 2017

Lolohea will join 4-star defensive tackle Henry Bainivalu and 3-star defensive end Ali Gaye in the class of 2017.

Jordan Lolohea, like wide receiver Ty Jones, hails from Utah. Pursued by nine college, Lolohea was strongly interested in the University of Washington for some time. He did visit Utah on January 27, 2017, but in the end commits to the team he favored.

Future Role

Lolohea is a curious prospect. Designated as a defensive end, he has the right shape and size to take on any number of roles for the team. He could bulk up into a four down lineman. He could remain in the 240-250 pound range and focus on pass-rushing techniques from the edge in a three-point or two point. Ultimately, he could learn the role of outside linebacker as well.

He’ll have some time to learn. The Washington Huskies will have defensive tackle Vita Vae returning to anchor the team’s front seven. With Lolohea, the Huskies now have plenty of options and depth for 2017.

National Signing Day

The majority of National Signing Day activities for the Huskies will take place this afternoon. But there will always be some bit of news or update worth passing on. We will try to stay ahead of it all. As of right now, the Huskies have 18 prospects committed.

Keep your fingers crossed.

