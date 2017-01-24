Washington Husky Recruiting Class Returns To 17 Defensive End Ali Gaye Commits

The 2017 Washington Husky Recruiting Class Grew In Number Today as Defensive End Ali Gaye Commits

It was the worst of times, it was the best of times. Just as the Washington Husky recruiting class of 2017 had fallen to 16 in the aftermath of the Marlon Tuipoluto decommit, the Huskies prove they are not ready to call it quits just yet.

Following up from his recent visit on January 20, 2017, 3-star Defensive End Ali Gaye from Edmonds, Washington out of Edmonds-Woodway High School knows how to place a smile back onto the faces of Huskies fans.

2017 three-star Edmonds (Wash.) Edmonds-Woodway DE Ali Gaye commits to Washington. I’ve added a couple notes ($) https://t.co/SoSSygSZb4 pic.twitter.com/NOTsilRaKg — Lars Hanson (@LarsHanson) January 24, 2017

And this is the confirmation from his own tweet just hours ago.

Ideal Size

Gaye is an ideal size for a defensive lineman. Standing tall at 6-foot-6 and already weighing in at 260 – he has been graded 77 by ESPN and had receive offers from 12 NCAA division one schools. Scout.com rates him as the No. 101 defensive end prospect in the 2017 class. He is the sole defensive lineman in this class, and joins 10 players.

This is a perfect situation for the young man, and could prove to be a significant move by the Huskies. The University of Washington has rapidly earned a reputation for getting the most out of their players, and Gaye has tremendous upside.

He has an unusually quick burst, takes a direct path to the point of contact with the ball carrier, and makes excellent use of his size to leverage past and around blockers. In fact, don’t take my word for it. Check out his video over at HUDL by clicking this link.

Huskies Have Options

The Washington Huskies now have some options. On one hand, the team could redshirt Gaye, prolonging his NCAA eligibility and allowing him time to realize his potential. In that case, he could be moved into a defensive tackle spot and truly replace Tuipoluto in the projected depth chart. Or he may prove to be worthy of getting playing time in his freshman season at either defensive end or tackle.

In the end, when a door closes, a window opens. Gaye could very well prove to be an incredible player for the Huskies in the years to come.

