Washington Husky Recruiting Class of 2017 Fans Time To Trust Ty

The Washington Husky Recruiting Class of 2017 has seen it’s share of disappointment. But despite your worst fears, its Time To Trust Ty (Jones)

Wide Receiver Ty Jones carries more weight than he knows upon his shoulders. But don’t tell him I let the cat out of the bag. The young man is about to make the most important decision of his life (to date). I want him to be sure, to hear all sides, and then weigh out the paths laid before him.

WR

Ty Jones 6-foot-4 195 pounds, Provo, UT ★★★★

Breaking News – Last Minute overnight visit to UCLA erodes confidence of his commitment.

If he does, he’ll find his way to the University of Washington recruiting class of 2017. His was not the straight path to the finish line. You see, he had a detour along the way. He was flown down for a last minute visit to pitch the benefits of UCLA. A visit which resulted in an offer on the spot

Received an Offer from UCLA💙💛 pic.twitter.com/0FRdfJlMLu — Ty Jones (@TyJones206) January 27, 2017

Worst Fears Faced

And so, at that moment, the fears of the Washington Husky fans had to come to grips with their worst nightmares. The Washington Husky recruiting class of 2017 had already been poached twice. Once by USC with DT Marlon Tuipulotu, once by Stanford over RB Connor Wedington. A third “miss” by the program was OT Foster Sarrell.

As a result, fans were understandably nervous. Some were already calling it another decommit prematurely.

@HuskyHaul Good call on your “good feeling.” Bye bye Ty Jones… — huskeeee (@Howardo1975) January 28, 2017

But patience is a virtue. Patience and trust. On one hand, fans must trust in the coaching staff to do their part:

UW constantly touching base w WR Ty Jones, in-home visit Jan 20th by @CoachPeteUW and @bushhamdan . UW doing their part. — The Husky Haul (@HuskyHaul) January 28, 2017

Trust Ty

On the other hand, and most of all, fans must learn to trust Ty to do his part.

Excited to sign with my dream school tomorrow 🐺🐺 (I know I’m not getting #8) pic.twitter.com/PQH3NvJgx2 — Ty Jones (@TyJones206) February 1, 2017

Wide Receiver Ty Jones is one of three wide receivers in the class of 2017. He joins 6-foot-1 Terrell Bynum and 6-foot-2 Alex Cook. Of the lot, Jones is the most intriguing.

I trust Ty Jones even moreso now. He believes in himself to consider all of his options. He is open to the options before him, and then makes the choice to the best of the options available. The University of Washington football program is second to none right now.

I Do For IQ

As a result of UW football, former Husky wide receiver John Ross III will hear his name called on day one of the 2017 NFL Draft day. And so, wide receiver Ty Jones is smart enough to link the program to the end results. To be honest, I want smart wide receivers. As a matter of fact, Washington Husky fans do too.

I am happy that Ty Jones took the long way to this moment. In conclusion, there will be no regrets, no second guessing. On February 1st, a young man will sign his Letter of Intent with 100% of himself. I want 100% of Ty Jones on the team, in the game, and focused on each play.

As a matter of fact, now we can be sure we will have that. In summary, it’s time to Trust Ty Jones.

