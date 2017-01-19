Washington Huskies Recruiting Seek Offensive Lineman

The Washington Huskies 2017 recruiting class is one of the highest ranked classes in the nation. But the team would like a third offensive lineman

The Washington Huskies are closing in on National Signing Day on February 1, 2017. That does not mean that they are recalling their scouts, nor scheduling vacation. In fact, the team is likely asking for some overtime right now. The team would like to get another commitment for the 2017 class from an offensive lineman.

And the two names that jump off the page right now are 5-star offensive tackle Austin Jackson, from Phoenix, Arizona, and the other is 3-star offensive tackle Nick Ford out of San Pedro California.

Win Some, Lose Some

The Huskies were in the running for another 5-star offensive tackle Foster Sarrell from Graham Washington, but Sarell has since committed to the Stanford Cardinals. Another 5-star offensive lineman was Wyatt Davis from Bellflower, California, who has since committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

For the next two weeks, the Huskies have their work cut out for them.

Jackson Undecided

Austin Jackson is a 6-foot-5 offensive tackle and is a 5-star recruit with a scout grade of 85. He currently has offers from 22 NCAA division I programs. Has has visited four schools: Oregon, USC, Arizona State, and Washington. His Washington visit occurred on 11/18/2016,and since that time, mums been the word.

Latest #Rivals100 is out. Austin Jackson @ 77, Isaiah Pola-Mao @ 99. Both have same top 3 (Washington, USC, ASU): https://t.co/NE0TodM2Np — AZ Varsity- Football (@AZHSFB) January 16, 2017

Per Sports Illustrated’s own Colin Becht, Jackson has earned the attention:

BIO

Name: Austin Jackson

Rank: No. 7 overall, No. 2 offensive guard

Height/Weight: 6’5”/255 lbs

High School: North Canyon (Ariz.) High

Commitment status: Uncommitted

Scouting evaluation (from Scout.com) Has the frame and athletic ability to be an elite level prospect. Jackson has excellent feet, likely from his basketball background. Watch him in pass pro, he is able to move his feet and change direction with ease. He can reach, pull and get to the second level. Usually with young, athletic tackles, you won’t see aggression. Jackson has it. He finishes guys. Has big time ability.

Ford May Come Aboard

Nick Ford is the other hoped for offensive lineman. Per UWDawgPound’s Aaron Siever Kropp, Ford is considered to be leaning towards UW.

He has been a big fan of UW for a long time and he recently got an offer once Foster Sarell was off the board. UW has offered along with Arizona, California, Oregon State, and Washington State. He seems to have coveted a UW offer for a while. Expect him to visit in late January.

Right now, Ford has offers from 13 NCAA Division I schools. But is it noteworthy that he reported to Scout.com that he was quite happy with his offer from the Huskies. That happiness could lead to an official visit later in the month.

Recruiting never seems to fall into place until the last moment. Then, the look to the next year’s class begins. The University of Washington has a proud football tradition that is getting national attention. For many recruits, that sells.

