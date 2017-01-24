Washington Huskies Recruiting Continues New Offer to DL Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

Washington Huskies recruiting efforts continuing, as team makes new offer to DL Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

The Washington Huskies recruiting needed to turn rightside up. The team lost a marquis commit on January 23rd when defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu decomitted in order to commit to rival USC. That placed the Washington Huskies recruiting class void of any defensive linemen. But when their backs are to the wall, the Huskies rise up.

Soon thereafter, the Huskies had a commitment from defensive end Ali Gaye. Today, reports are surfacing that the Washington Huskies recruiting efforts are making an offer to a new defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa.

#UDub offered Hawaiian three-star defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, who had a good week at Polynesian Bowl: https://t.co/qdQEwJQDkM pic.twitter.com/1VGdY9B2D0 — Blair Angulo (@bangulo) January 24, 2017

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa has offers from 13 NCAA Division I schools and has only visited one so far – USC. And so it’s only fitting after the USC Trojans flip a Husky commit, the Huskies seek out a player expected to commit to USC.

But the Huskies are not the only NCAA Division I team on the scent right now. Notre Dame has presented an offer to the young man, and reports are emerging that he is considering a visit to the Fighting Irish.

Meanwhile, the Huskies wasted no time pondering the move, extending the offer on Tueday. Tagovailoa-Amosa’s name has been in the discussions of top prospects remaining as the nation’s top defensive linemen who remain uncommitted are dwindling in number. Meanwhile, his stock has risen dramatically since his performance at the Polynesian Bowl.

Hawaiian linemen Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Aliki Vimahi have been impressive in @polynesiabowl. Big visits coming up for them this week. pic.twitter.com/17rlDN2omu — Blair Angulo (@bangulo) January 22, 2017

This is a curious turn of events and certainly one worth keeping an eye on.

Meanwhile, we’ll continue to scan social media and news outlets to keep you updated with the latest updates.

This article originally appeared on