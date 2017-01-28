Washington Football Recruiting: 2017 Class Uncommitted Tracker
Three days remaining, and Washington Football recruiting has 19 uncommitted prospects on the radar. We’ll keep tabs on them for you. All rankings used are from the 247Sports Composite Index.
We understand that National Signing Day will be chaos. News, hints, and rumors will come at you from every direction from now until February 1. We’ll sort through it all so you don’t have to. In fact, we will have a live thread open all day for you to participate in as National Letters of Intent come in and recruits announce their intentions.
The 2017 University of Washington football class sits at 16+1 commitments with the most recent being Three-star defensive end Ali Gaye on January 23, 2017. The class is currently ranked No. 21 nationally and No. 4 in the PAC-12. We’ve published the class as it is, as of January 28, 2017. We Will KEEP THAT ARTICLE UPDATED THROUGH NATIONAL SIGNING DAY so be sure to favorite the article to stay up to date. The Husky Haul will run a separate LIVE Tracker 24 hours on February 1st, 2017.
We also have a National Signing Day Feature for schedules, schedules and television announcements.
Updated: 1/28/17 8:00 A.M.
But there are players who have yet to officially announce their decisions. Either they have not yet arrived at that point, or they enjoy the dramatic “NSD announcement”. In either case, we will track the 19 (subject to change at a moments notice) players who are on the Washington Football Recruiting Radar
The School Logo reflects the current consensus of 247 Sports predictions at the date of publication ONLY.
Offensive Line
Austin Jackson
6-foot-6 280 pounds, Phoenix, AZ ★★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Jaxson Kirkland
6-foot-6.5 314 pounds, Portland, OR ★★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Nick Ford
6-foot-6 270 pounds, San Pedro, CA ★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Wide Receiver
Joseph Lewis
6-foot-1.5 204 pounds, Los Angeles, CA ★★★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Bryan Thompson
6-foot-3 190 pounds, Moreno Valley, CA ★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Robert Brooks
6-foot-2 170 pounds, Phoenix, AZ ★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Offensive Backfield
Josh Falo
6-foot-5 235 pounds, Sacramento, CA ★★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Connor Wedington
6-foot-5 210 pounds, Sumner, CA ★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Defensive Line
Jay Tufele
6-foot-3 297 pounds, Santa Barbara, CA ★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Noah Eliss
6-foot-4 275 pounds, Littleton, CO ★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Jordan Lolohea
6-foot-3 240 pounds, Salt Lake City, UT ★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
6-foot-4 275 pounds, Santa Barbara, CA ★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Breiden Fehoko
6-foot-3 287 pounds, Xfer Texas Tech-Honolulu, HI ★★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Linebacker
Levi Jones
6-foot-3 215 pounds, Austin, TX ★★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Caleb Weber
6-foot-2.5 228 pounds, Pasco, WA ★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Defensive Back
Deommodore Lenoir
5-foot-10.5 191 pounds, Los Angeles, CA ★★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Chaz Ah You
6-foot-1.5 199 pounds, Provo, UT ★★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
General Athlete
Greg Johnson
5-foot-10 185 pounds, Los Angeles, CA ★★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Jamon Chambers
5-foot-8.5 168 pounds, Federal Way, WA ★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
