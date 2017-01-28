Washington Football Recruiting: 2017 Class Uncommitted Tracker

Three days remaining, and Washington Football recruiting has 19 uncommitted prospects on the radar. We’ll keep tabs on them for you. All rankings used are from the 247Sports Composite Index.

We understand that National Signing Day will be chaos. News, hints, and rumors will come at you from every direction from now until February 1. We’ll sort through it all so you don’t have to. In fact, we will have a live thread open all day for you to participate in as National Letters of Intent come in and recruits announce their intentions.

The 2017 University of Washington football class sits at 16+1 commitments with the most recent being Three-star defensive end Ali Gaye on January 23, 2017. The class is currently ranked No. 21 nationally and No. 4 in the PAC-12. We’ve published the class as it is, as of January 28, 2017. We Will KEEP THAT ARTICLE UPDATED THROUGH NATIONAL SIGNING DAY so be sure to favorite the article to stay up to date. The Husky Haul will run a separate LIVE Tracker 24 hours on February 1st, 2017.

We also have a National Signing Day Feature for schedules, schedules and television announcements.

Updated: 1/28/17 8:00 A.M.

But there are players who have yet to officially announce their decisions. Either they have not yet arrived at that point, or they enjoy the dramatic “NSD announcement”. In either case, we will track the 19 (subject to change at a moments notice) players who are on the Washington Football Recruiting Radar

The School Logo reflects the current consensus of 247 Sports predictions at the date of publication ONLY.

Offensive Line

OT

Austin Jackson 6-foot-6 280 pounds, Phoenix, AZ ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

OT

Jaxson Kirkland 6-foot-6.5 314 pounds, Portland, OR ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

OT

Nick Ford 6-foot-6 270 pounds, San Pedro, CA ★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

Wide Receiver

WR

Joseph Lewis 6-foot-1.5 204 pounds, Los Angeles, CA ★★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

WR

Bryan Thompson 6-foot-3 190 pounds, Moreno Valley, CA ★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

WR

Robert Brooks 6-foot-2 170 pounds, Phoenix, AZ ★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

Offensive Backfield

TE

Josh Falo 6-foot-5 235 pounds, Sacramento, CA ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

RB

Connor Wedington 6-foot-5 210 pounds, Sumner, CA ★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

Defensive Line

DT

Jay Tufele 6-foot-3 297 pounds, Santa Barbara, CA ★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

DT

Noah Eliss 6-foot-4 275 pounds, Littleton, CO ★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

DE

Jordan Lolohea 6-foot-3 240 pounds, Salt Lake City, UT ★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

DT

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 6-foot-4 275 pounds, Santa Barbara, CA ★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

DT

Breiden Fehoko 6-foot-3 287 pounds, Xfer Texas Tech-Honolulu, HI ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

Linebacker

OLB

Levi Jones 6-foot-3 215 pounds, Austin, TX ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

ILB

Caleb Weber 6-foot-2.5 228 pounds, Pasco, WA ★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

Defensive Back

CB

Deommodore Lenoir 5-foot-10.5 191 pounds, Los Angeles, CA ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

S

Chaz Ah You 6-foot-1.5 199 pounds, Provo, UT ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

General Athlete

ATH

Greg Johnson 5-foot-10 185 pounds, Los Angeles, CA ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

RB

Jamon Chambers 5-foot-8.5 168 pounds, Federal Way, WA ★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

