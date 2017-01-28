Washington Football Recruiting: 2017 Class Huskies Recruiting Tracker
With UW football‘s 2017 class looking to wrap up in only a few short days, we here at Husky Haul are going to keep you updated with every commit, de-commit and much more! All rankings used are from the 247Sports Composite Index.
We understand that National Signing Day will be chaos. News, hints, and rumors will come at you from every direction on February 1. We’ll sort through it all so you don’t have to. In fact, we will have a live thread open all day for you to participate in as National Letters of Intent come in and recruits announce their intentions.
The 2017 University of Washington football class sits at 16+1 commitments with the most recent being Three-star defensive end Ali Gaye on January 23, 2017. The class is currently ranked No. 21 nationally and No. 4 in the PAC-12.
Below is the 2017 class as of January 28, 2017. We Will KEEP THIS FILE UPDATED THROUGH NATIONAL SIGNING DAY so be sure to favorite this article to stay up to date. The Husky Haul will run a separate LIVE Tracker 24 hours on February 1st, 2017.
We also have a National Signing Day Feature for schedules, schedules and television announcements.
Updated: 1/28/17 8:00 A.M.
Two players are already enrolled and on campus:
Joel Whitford
6-foot-4 215 pounds, Santa Barbara, CA ★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Jacob Kizer
6-foot-5 235 pounds, Salem, OR ★★★
* Gray-shirted from 2016 class due to back injury
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Players currently committed to Washington Husky football’s 2017 class:
Salvon Ahmed
6-foot-2.5 235 pounds, Kirkland, WA ★★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Hunter Bryant
6-foot-0 189 pounds, Bellevue, WA ★★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Elijah Molden
5-foot-11 185 pounds, West Linn, OR ★★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Henry Bainivalu
6-foot-6 290 pounds, Sammamish, WA ★★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Ty Jones
6-foot-4 195 pounds, Provo, UT ★★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* Breaking News – Last Minute overnight visit to UCLA erodes confidence of his commitment.
* 247Sports Profile
Terrell Bynum
6-foot-1 175 pounds, Bellflower, CA ★★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Keith Taylor
6-foot-2 180 pounds, Anaheim, CA ★★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Brandon McKinney
6-foot-2 190 pounds, Orange, CA ★★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Ariel Ngata
6-foot-4 210 pounds, Folsom, CA ★★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Alex Cook
6-foot-2 170 pounds, Sacramento, CA ★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Cade Otton
6-foot-5 223 pounds, Olympia, WA ★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Jake Haener
6-foot-0 189 pounds, Danville, CA ★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Ali Gaye
6-foot-6 260 pounds, Edmonds, WA ★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Joe Tryon
6-foot-5 230 pounds, Renton, WA ★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Cole Norgaard
6-foot-5 271 pounds, Stockton, CA ★★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
Players that de-committed from University of Washington Husky football’s 2017 class:
Connor Wedington
6-foot-0 189 pounds, Sumner, WA ★★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247 Sports Profile
Marlon Tuipulotu
6-foot-2 295 pounds, Independence, OR ★★★★
* Highlights
* Rivals Profile
* Scout Profile
* 247Sports Profile
More from The Husky Haul
- Washington Huskies-WBB Finds Victory And Maybe More Vs CAL-WBB 90-6715h ago
- WR Jamire Calvin Commits , Eludes Washington Husky Recruiting Class 201722h ago
- UW Football Elijah Qualls and Budda Baker selected1 d ago
- 2017 Washington Husky Recruiting Class Tracker January 27th1 d ago
- Washington Husky Recruiting Extends Offer To Legacy Jaxson Kirkland Decommits from UCLA1 d ago