Washington Football Recruiting: 2017 Class Huskies Recruiting Tracker

With UW football‘s 2017 class looking to wrap up in only a few short days, we here at Husky Haul are going to keep you updated with every commit, de-commit and much more! All rankings used are from the 247Sports Composite Index.

We understand that National Signing Day will be chaos. News, hints, and rumors will come at you from every direction on February 1. We’ll sort through it all so you don’t have to. In fact, we will have a live thread open all day for you to participate in as National Letters of Intent come in and recruits announce their intentions.

The 2017 University of Washington football class sits at 16+1 commitments with the most recent being Three-star defensive end Ali Gaye on January 23, 2017. The class is currently ranked No. 21 nationally and No. 4 in the PAC-12.

Below is the 2017 class as of January 28, 2017. We Will KEEP THIS FILE UPDATED THROUGH NATIONAL SIGNING DAY so be sure to favorite this article to stay up to date. The Husky Haul will run a separate LIVE Tracker 24 hours on February 1st, 2017.

We also have a National Signing Day Feature for schedules, schedules and television announcements.

Updated: 1/28/17 8:00 A.M.

Two players are already enrolled and on campus:

P/K

Joel Whitford 6-foot-4 215 pounds, Santa Barbara, CA ★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

TE

Jacob Kizer 6-foot-5 235 pounds, Salem, OR ★★★

* Gray-shirted from 2016 class due to back injury

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

Players currently committed to Washington Husky football’s 2017 class:

RB

Salvon Ahmed 6-foot-2.5 235 pounds, Kirkland, WA ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

TE

Hunter Bryant 6-foot-0 189 pounds, Bellevue, WA ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

CB

Elijah Molden 5-foot-11 185 pounds, West Linn, OR ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

DT

Henry Bainivalu 6-foot-6 290 pounds, Sammamish, WA ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

WR

Ty Jones 6-foot-4 195 pounds, Provo, UT ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* Breaking News – Last Minute overnight visit to UCLA erodes confidence of his commitment.

* 247Sports Profile

WR

Terrell Bynum 6-foot-1 175 pounds, Bellflower, CA ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

CB

Keith Taylor 6-foot-2 180 pounds, Anaheim, CA ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

S

Brandon McKinney 6-foot-2 190 pounds, Orange, CA ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

OLB

Ariel Ngata 6-foot-4 210 pounds, Folsom, CA ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

WR

Alex Cook 6-foot-2 170 pounds, Sacramento, CA ★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

TE

Cade Otton 6-foot-5 223 pounds, Olympia, WA ★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

QB

Jake Haener 6-foot-0 189 pounds, Danville, CA ★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

DE

Ali Gaye 6-foot-6 260 pounds, Edmonds, WA ★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

DE

Joe Tryon 6-foot-5 230 pounds, Renton, WA ★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

OT

Cole Norgaard 6-foot-5 271 pounds, Stockton, CA ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

Players that de-committed from University of Washington Husky football’s 2017 class:

RB

Connor Wedington 6-foot-0 189 pounds, Sumner, WA ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247 Sports Profile

DT

Marlon Tuipulotu 6-foot-2 295 pounds, Independence, OR ★★★★

* Highlights

* Rivals Profile

* Scout Profile

* 247Sports Profile

