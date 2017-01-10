Warrick Dunn gave Deshaun Watson his childhood home

Former NFL running back Warrick Dunn has been building and remodeling homes for single-parent families for over two decades.

One family that he helped just happened to be center stage in college football's biggest game on Monday.

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson and his family were the receipents of a home through Habitat for Humanity, which helps families work toward an ultimely goal of home ownership.

Warrick Dunn giving the Watson family the keys to their house in 2006. Deshaun Watson in black sweatshirt on the right. pic.twitter.com/UjGlcIhlkT — HAPPY MOO YEAR (@edsbs) January 10, 2017

When Watson was 11 years old, his family moved in a home donated by Dunn's charity near Atlanta, as detailed in this Oct. 2015 ESPN.com story. The new home was furnished, came with a television and a computer, plus cabinets full of food and a lawn mower.

Watson closed his career at Clemson with a performance for the ages against Alabama, throwing for 420 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Tigers to a 35-31 victory and securing the school's first national championship since 1981.

– Scooby Axson

