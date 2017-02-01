Wake Forest looking to turn wins into signing day success

Wake Forest won more often on game days last year – and those victories are starting to help on signing day.

Coach Dave Clawson on Wednesday announced a class of 20 incoming freshmen, with all but three of them rated as three-star prospects by 247sports.com.

That list includes receiver Sage Surratt, a Parade All-American from Lincolnton whose signing was considered a coup for the Demon Deacons after Clawson said he thought Wake Forest was out of the mix for him.

Wake Forest posted its first winning season since 2008, finishing 7-6 and beating Temple in the Military Bowl for its first postseason victory since that season. The school also recently opened a $21 million indoor practice facility that Clawson has credited for helping attract higher-caliber players.

Clawson says the success on the field helped Wake Forest hold on to some players who might have reconsidered their early commitments amid another losing season.

Other things to know:

Top 25 Class: No.

Best in class: Surratt, the younger brother of North Carolina QB Chazz Surratt who turned down offers from UNC, South Carolina and East Carolina.

Best of the rest: Early enrollee RB Christian Beal, DE Michael Allen, LB Jeffery Burley.

Late addition: OT Spencer Clapp was headed to Appalachian State until Sunday, when he opted for Wake Forest two days after visiting the campus.

One that got away: None. Clawson said he sent out 20 letters of intent, and received 20 signatures.

How they’ll fit in: The Demon Deacons’ class couldn’t have been more balanced, with 10 offensive players and 10 on defense. Their Military Bowl win validated the developmental process Clawson began implementing upon his arrival after the 2013 season. He hopes he can redshirt most of the members of this class and give them time to grow.

For the full list: www.wakeforestsports.com

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.