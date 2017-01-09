Wake Forest adds ex-Virginia QB Lineburg to coaching staff

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Wake Forest has added former Virginia quarterback Wayne Lineburg to its coaching staff as tight ends coach and special teams coordinator.

Coach Dave Clawson announced Lineburg’s hiring Monday.

The two coached together at Richmond from 2004-06 when Clawson was the head coach and Lineburg was his offensive coordinator and running backs coach.

Lineburg played for the Cavaliers in the early 1990s, was an assistant at Virginia in the late 2000s and spent the last three seasons at Connecticut. He replaces Adam Scheier, who left the staff last week.

