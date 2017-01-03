Wake assistant Scheier leaving staff after 3 seasons

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Wake Forest says assistant coach Adam Scheier is leaving the staff.

Coach Dave Clawson on Tuesday called it a mutual decision for the school and its tight ends coach and special teams coordinator to part ways.

Scheier came to Wake Forest with Clawson from Bowling Green and the two spent eight years together, the last three with the Demon Deacons. He was at Bowling Green for five years and was picked as the Falcons’ interim coach when Clawson left for Wake Forest in 2013.

The Demon Deacons have two holes on the staff after defensive coordinator Mike Elko took the same job at Notre Dame.

—

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 .