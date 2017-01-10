Vols name Gullickson director of strength and conditioning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee has hired former NFL strength coach Rock Gullickson as its director of strength and conditioning.

Vols coach Butch Jones said In a release Tuesday that he has ”personally known Rock for more than 20 years and know what he stands for as a coach and a person.”

Gullickson said their history goes back to 1990 at Rutgers, where he was working as head strength coach while Jones was a graduate assistant. Gullickson was part of Jones’ wedding party.

”I want to help him achieve his goals, the University of Tennessee football’s goals and help these kids win a championship,” Gullickson said.

In addition to his football duties, Gullickson will oversee strength and conditioning for all 20 of the school’s sports programs. Gullickson, 61, agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth $375,000 annually.

Gullickson most recently was head strength coach of the Los Angeles Rams, a position he held for eight years dating to when the franchise was in St. Louis.

He also worked for the New Orleans Saints (2000-05) and Green Bay Packers (2006-08). Gullickson has spent 22 seasons with college programs, including stints at Rutgers (1990-92), Texas (1993-97) and Louisville (1998-99).

