Vols Hilariously React To Phillip Fulmer News

Phillip Fulmer may be going home to Tennessee to serve as the Vols new athletic director and the reactions from Vol fans online are nothing short of hilarious.

Of course knew this would happen when Alabama hit the ball out of the park with their hire of Greg Byrne as the new University of Alabama Athletic Director. Tennessee has panicked about their long search for a new A.D. and is talking about none other than Phillip Fulmer.

The reactions to this totally coincidental and not at all in response to Alabama’s big hire news from the hill people has been mixed, but hilarious.

That poor horse, you’re going to have to shoot it after that ride.

Actual championships aren’t won on love, but championships of life certianly are.

This is how all bad horror movies start, a rustic mountain village and a call from inside the house.

That Scream guy is way too skinny.

Yes integrity was what Phillip Fulmer was known for, that’s why the Fulmer Cup was given to the school that had the best manners.

Well that’s just Auburn fan levels of cultish.

The one thing Tennessee is known for is the Lady Vols, but you’d give that up because dur hur women’s sport and I need to win at football… which this won’t at all help you do.

YOU AIN’T A REAL FAN UNLESS YOU READY TO LICK THE SWEAT FROM OUT OF FULMER’S GLORIOUS FAT ROLLS.

Of course it does, you’re just signing up a fatter Barry Alvarez.

I don’t know if you want his all, that’s a lot of all.

The hill person wet dream is half true!

Well it’s obviously an option looking at what Tennessee has done over the last ten years.

Bleeding orange might be a sign of scurvy, you should get that looked at.

Oh hill people, I hope this comes true for you. I’ll really enjoy beating you for another ten years.

What do you think? Is Phillip Fulmer going to lead the Vols back to mediocrity? Let us know on Facebook or in the comments below.

