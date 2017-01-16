Vols Hilariously React To Phillip Fulmer News

Phillip Fulmer may be going home to Tennessee to serve as the Vols new athletic director and the reactions from Vol fans online are nothing short of hilarious.

Of course knew this would happen when Alabama hit the ball out of the park with their hire of Greg Byrne as the new University of Alabama Athletic Director. Tennessee has panicked about their long search for a new A.D. and is talking about none other than Phillip Fulmer.

The reactions to this totally coincidental and not at all in response to Alabama’s big hire news from the hill people has been mixed, but hilarious.

Phillip Fulmer is coming back. Let's ride — Trevor Shelton™ (@JustMeTrev) January 16, 2017

That poor horse, you’re going to have to shoot it after that ride.

I hope Tennessee hires @phillipfulmer as their next AD, there is no one who loves the Vols more! Cant think of a better person — candler harris (@CandlerHarris) January 16, 2017

Actual championships aren’t won on love, but championships of life certianly are.

Hiring a search firm for an AD and then hiring Phillip Fulmer is like the serial killer calling from inside your house. — Cowboy Mullet® (@cowboymullet) January 16, 2017

This is how all bad horror movies start, a rustic mountain village and a call from inside the house.

That Scream guy is way too skinny.

@SportsSourceTV Nearly a decade of NOT meeting the expectations HE created! I have no prob @phillipfulmer as AD. #BetterPlace #Integrity — Tony Lambert (@CoachTLambert) January 16, 2017

Yes integrity was what Phillip Fulmer was known for, that’s why the Fulmer Cup was given to the school that had the best manners.

Bring our earthly father home RT @FeelsLike98: Bring me Phillip Fulmer. — Minister Vol (@Kevlar24vol) January 16, 2017

Well that’s just Auburn fan levels of cultish.

Would you give up the Lady Vols and baseball team for Phillip Fulmer as the head football coach right now? I would — Leland (@Leland_Brew) January 13, 2017

The one thing Tennessee is known for is the Lady Vols, but you’d give that up because dur hur women’s sport and I need to win at football… which this won’t at all help you do.

@FeelsLike98 the ones ripping Fulmer are not fans. Move on somewhere else! Fulmer is a true #VFL — Hillbilly (@ih8florida) January 16, 2017

YOU AIN’T A REAL FAN UNLESS YOU READY TO LICK THE SWEAT FROM OUT OF FULMER’S GLORIOUS FAT ROLLS.

Poll: Does this end with Fulmer coaching UT again? — Russell Smith (@RussellTheDrive) January 16, 2017

Of course it does, you’re just signing up a fatter Barry Alvarez.

The one thing I do know about Fulmer is….HE LOVES TN and WiLL GIVE HIS ALL! #vols — Traci McCoy (@apisonvol) January 16, 2017

I don’t know if you want his all, that’s a lot of all.

Get Fulmer. Then go get Peyton. Then, let's ride. — Krombopulous Samuel (@VOLS1988) January 16, 2017

The hill person wet dream is half true!

@phillipfulmer if you're hired as our new AD, please don't let relationships get in the way of success. Failure is not an option. — can't wait for JG (@UTMotivator) January 16, 2017

Well it’s obviously an option looking at what Tennessee has done over the last ten years.

@phillipfulmer You would be a heck of an athletic director. Go Vols! There's no doubt you bleed orange! — Clayton Wilson (@79_clayton) January 16, 2017

Bleeding orange might be a sign of scurvy, you should get that looked at.

Oh hill people, I hope this comes true for you. I’ll really enjoy beating you for another ten years.

What do you think? Is Phillip Fulmer going to lead the Vols back to mediocrity? Let us know on Facebook or in the comments below.

