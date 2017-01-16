VMI to open 2017 season at Air Force

(STATS) – A first-ever meeting with Air Force is part of VMI’s 11-game schedule this year.

The Sept. 2 game in Colorado Springs, Colorado, will kick off the Keydets’ season. Third-year coach Scott Wachenheim is a 1984 Air Force graduate.

VMI, which finished 3-8 in 2016, will play five home games at Foster Stadium. They are against Catawba (Sept. 9) and Southern Conference opponents Chattanooga (Sept. 23), Samford (Oct. 7), Western Carolina (Oct. 21) and Wofford (Nov. 11).

2017 VMI Schedule

Sept. 2, at Air Force

Sept. 9, Catawba

Sept. 16, at Robert Morris

Sept. 23, Chattanooga*

Sept. 30, at Mercer*

Oct. 7, Samford*

Oct. 14, at Furman*

Oct. 21, Western Carolina*

Oct. 28, at The Citadel*

Nov. 4, at East Tennessee State*

Nov. 11, Wofford*

* – Southern Conference game