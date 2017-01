ATLANTA (AP) Virginia and Georgia will open the 2020 season in Atlanta’s new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The matchup in the annual Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game will be played on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Georgia leads the all-time series with Virginia 9-7-3, including a split of two games in Atlanta’s Peach Bowl.

The Bulldogs beat North Carolina in this year’s kickoff game.

