Virginia Tech Football: Top National Signing Day Targets

As the Virginia Tech Hokies look to keep competing in the ACC, here are a few targets they’ll be hoping commit on National Signing Day.

The Virginia Tech Hokies and Justin Fuente have hit the recruiting trail hard in 2017 and it has showed. The coaching staff has dubbed it #Statement17 and it has lived up to the hype.

After finishing the 2016 season with a 10-4 record, Fuente and the coaching staff have made waves with the 18th-ranked recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. They have 27 commitments in this year’s recruiting class as they approach National Signing Day.

They got the commitment of four-star safety Devon Hunter out of Chesapeake, Virginia showing that Fuente and staff are more than prepared to get better on the field. The Hokies staff also flipped four-star outside linebacker Penn State commit Dylan Rivers of Stephens City, VA their way, adding the 256th-rated player in the nation to a strong incoming class. The past week has been full of excitement for the Virginia Tech Hokies in #Statement17 to say the least.

The Hokies lost quarterback Jerod Evans, receiver Isaiah Ford and tight end Bucky Hodges to the NFL Draft. They’ll have some work to do on offense but bringing in Dalton Keene, a four-star tight end prospect out of Colorado, as well as Hendon Hooker, a 6-foot-5 dual-threat quarterback out of Dudley High School in North Carolina should help. Both enrolled early in January to get a headstart on the Spring.

Virginia Tech have some loose ends to tie up on the recruiting trail, particularly on the offensive and defensive line. Here are some final targets on their list as February 1 approaches.

5. Brad Johnson, 4-star WDE (Pendleton, SC)

Brad Johnson is a four-star weakside defensive end prospect out of South Carolina who the Virginia Tech Hokies have their eyes on. Johnson ranks 310 overall in the nation, 22nd by position and third overall in the state of South Carolina, according to 247 Sports.

The Hokies lost defensive end Ken Akanem, defensive tackles Nigel Williams and Seth Dooley has left the program, making their defensive line rebuild a priority. They do return six other players, however, the defensive line depth will need to meet their needs.

Johnson took an official visit to Blacksburg, Virginia on December 9. He also took an official to South Carolina on January 14, another school highly favored to earn his pledge. The four-star defensive end has had a lot of contact with the Gamecocks as they are relative to his location. But flipping commits or swaying their final decisions has been something the Hokies are used to doing.

With National Signing Day approaching, the Hokies are still pushing for Johnson. With five underclassman on the roster for 2017, there’s plenty of playing time on Bud Foster’s defense, which usually rotates a lot of defensive linemen. They do have two commitments already from defensive ends, but Johnson would strengthen the class for sure.

His decision is expected to be made on National Signing Day.

4. Dazz Newsome, 3-star ATH (Hampton, VA)

The Virginia Tech Hokies are pushing hard for Dazz Newsome, a three-star athlete. Wide receivers coach Zohn Burden and company want Newsome at the wide receiver position. Newsome is ranked 68th overall as an athlete and the 30th-best athlete available in Virginia, according to 247 Sports.

At 5-foot-10, he serves as a potential threat on the Hokies’ offense to replace playmakers Isaiah Ford and Bucky Hodges.The Hokies have been strong in recruiting the state of Virginia this cycle with eight commits in this class already. Dazz Newsome is a coveted target for a number of reasons.

His brother, wide receiver Deon Newsome, is currently a member of the Hokies. His dad, Myrone, also played linebacker at Virginia Tech. With so much lineage in his background, it would be interesting to see if Dazz chooses the Hokies in the end.

Family is something the Hokies are familiar with. Terrell and Tremaine Edmunds, both rising junior linebackers, are a duo of brothers currently on the roster as well. In fact, 25 sets of brothers have played in Virginia Tech Hokies football history. Let’s see if Dazz can make it 26.

Currently, the Hokies are in a recruiting battle with ACC Coastal-rival North Carolina. Newsome leans heavily in the Tar Heels’ favor. All eyes will be on him come National Signing Day.

3. Ameer Speed, 3-star CB (Jacksonville, FL)

The Virginia Tech Hokies don’t have any cornerback commits in this year’s class, so Ameer Speed becomes a key target for an obvious reason. Speed is a three-star cornerback clocking in at 354 in the nation overall, 41st at his position and 30th-best prospect in the state of Virginia, according to 247 Sports.

The Hokies will need to add some type of depth in the secondary going forward. They lost senior Chuck Clark but with Greg Stroman and Brandon Facyson, they’ll have two experienced cornerbacks for Speed to learn from. Virginia Tech will have seven total defensive backs (four rising juniors) on the roster for 2017, so there’s certainly room for Speed and his skills.

Speed took an official visit to Blacksburg, Virginia on December 10. His other top choice, Georgia, got an official visit from him on January 20. He’s also visited ACC-rival North Carolina on January 13 and Oregon on January 27. But with room for Speed to start, playing time could sway his decision to play for Virginia Tech.

Currently Speed heavily favors the Georgia Bulldogs, who will have just five defensive backs on their roster for the 2017 season. He will make his decision on National Signing Day.

2. Zion DeBose, 3-star WDE (Spencer, NC)

Zion DeBose is another weakside defensive end the Virginia Tech Hokies have their eyes on. DeBose is a 3-star prospect out of North Carolina rated 840 in the nation, 47th by position, and 32nd best in the state, according to 247 Sports.

The Hokies already have commitments from athlete TyJuan Garbutt, who will probably play defensive end at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds as well as Robert Porcher IV, but again, they still could use another end or two to add some depth. With a heavy class of rising sophomore defensive ends already in the mix, the Hokies are pushing for a heavy 2017 class to offset things.

Virginia Tech got an official visit from DeBose this weekend on January 28. He went on another official visit to Illinois, a team with just five defensive ends going into 2017. While they’re a young team, they’re not on the same caliber as the Virginia Tech Hokies.

DeBose originally committed to play at Appalachian State, but he decommitted from them in October. Since reopening his recruitment, it looks as though he heavily favors attending Virginia Tech in the fall.

With National Signing Day looming, his decision will be made then. With the third best class in the ACC, a commitment from DeBose could change things.

1. Mekhi Becton, 3-star OT (Highland Springs, VA)

The Virginia Tech Hokies are making a final push for offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, another three-star Virginia prospect. They lose starting offensive tackles in Augie Conte and Jonathan McLaughlin entering the 2017 season. An offensive lineman of Becton’s stature (6-foot-7 and 315 pounds) could help strengthen a unit struggling with depth.

Becton is ranked 405 in the nation, 42nd best at his position and 16th best player in the state of Virginia, according to 247 Sports. He took three official visits in the month of January in his recruitment. On the 14th, he took a visit to Louisville. On the 20th, he took an official visit to Virginia Tech. And on the 27th, he took a visit to Oregon.

Michigan has made a big push at Becton’s services, showing how valuable he is. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and some of his staff sat in on his basketball game last week as well. Highland Springs won the game 73-69.

The Virginia native would be useful on a Virginia Tech offensive line in need of a standout player. Their running game has largely struggled due to lack of a big-man upfront with some extra push. Becton could be that guy.

The Hokies will be tuned in come National Signing Day, hoping to keep Becton in state.

