Virginia Tech Football Recruiting Tracker

As National Signing Day approaches, Fighting Gobbler will keep you up to date on all the Hokies prospects, recruits, commitments, de-commitments and much more. We will provide player profiles from scout.com and 247sports.com.

National Signing day is on Feb. 1 with 17 players currently expected to sign with Virginia Tech. The Hokies have already signed nine players who are also enrolled and are on campus.

*Note: Nathan Proctor is a soft verbal.*

Here is the list of current players already singed and enrolled:

QB A.J. Bush , 6-4, 225, Alpharetta, Ga. (Iowa Western CC)

, 6-4, 225, Alpharetta, Ga. (Iowa Western CC) P Oscar Bradburn , 6-2, 190, Sydney, Australia (Sydney Secondary College)

, 6-2, 190, Sydney, Australia (Sydney Secondary College) OL Silas Dzansi , 6-6, 300, Woodbridge (Fork Union)

, 6-6, 300, Woodbridge (Fork Union) ATH Caleb Farley , 6-3, 180, Maiden, N.C. (Maiden)

, 6-3, 180, Maiden, N.C. (Maiden) QB Hendon Hooker , 6-4, 190, Greensboro, N.C. (Dudley)

, 6-4, 190, Greensboro, N.C. (Dudley) LB Aundre Kearney , 6-0, 210, Jacksonville, Fla. (Mandarin)

, 6-0, 210, Jacksonville, Fla. (Mandarin) ATH Dalton Keene , 6-5, 223, Littleton, Colo. (Chatfield)

, 6-5, 223, Littleton, Colo. (Chatfield) WR Kalil Pimpleton , 5-7, 155, Muskegon, Mich. (Muskegon)

, 5-7, 155, Muskegon, Mich. (Muskegon) ATH Terius Wheatley, 6-0, 200, Ann Arbor, Mich. (Fork Union)

Here is the list of players committed to Virginia Tech that visited the campus.

Devon Hunter: Five-star safety that committed on 1/20/17.

Hunter’s scout.com profile.

Hunter’s 247sports.com profile.

Hunter had offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, North Carolina and others.

Dylan Rivers: Four-star linebacker committed on 1/22/17 after de-committing from Penn State.

Robert Porcher IV: Three-star defensive end committed on 1/23/17.

Porcher’s scout.com profile.

Porcher’s 247sports.com profile.

Porcher took his official visit to Virginia Tech on Jan. 20 and just three days later he announced via Twitter he would be committing to the Hokies.

Bryce Watts: Three-star corner committed to Virginia Tech on 1/21/17 after announcing his de-commitment from Rutgers after visiting Virginia Tech on Jan. 20.

Watts scout.com profile.

Watts 247sports.com profile.

Watts was very excited when announcing his commitment to the Hokies saying “I will continue to play the game I love at Virginia Tech.”

J’Bril Glaze: Three-star defensive end committed on 1/6/2017, several days before his official visit to Virginia Tech which was on 1/20/17. He originally was committed to South Florida.

Glaze scout.com profile.

Glaze 247sports.com profile.

Glaze originally announced his commitment to South Florida, but coaching changes pulled on his heart strings and allowed him to commit to the Hokies.

Jalen Holsten: Three-star running back that committed on 12/8/16.

Holsten’s scout.com profile

Holsten’s 247sports.com profile.

Holsten who is from Georgia, had several offers to go play at other schools but chose Virginia Tech over Michigan State, Florida, West Virginia and Tennessee.

This list is the players who committed to Virginia Tech without taking a official visit.

Christian Darrisaw: Ranked as a three-star from 247sports but ranks as a two-star from scout.com announced his commitment to Virginia Tech on 11/15/16.

Darrisaw’s scout.com profile.

Darrisaw’s 247sports.com profile.

Darrisaw is another big pickup for the Hokies as they will need a strong offensive tackle in the upcoming years. He had another offer from Syracuse but chose Virginia Tech even though he never took a visit.

Tahj Capehart: Four-star wide receiver committed to Virginia Tech on 8/6/16.

Capehart’s scout.com profile.

Capehart’s 247sports.com profile.

Capehart had 21 offers but chose the Hokies over SEC powerhouse Alabama, Georgia, Arizona State, Miami, Notre Dame and others.

Jaylen Griffin: Three-star ILB committed to Virginia Tech on 7/23/16.

Griffin’s scout.com profile.

Griffin’s 247sports.com profile.

It came down to Louisville or Virginia Tech but the Georgia native decided to head North to play in Bud Foster’s defense.

Aiden Brown: Three-star offensive guard committed to Virginia Tech on 7/23/16 without taking a official visit.

Brown’s scout.com profile.

Brown’s 247sports.com profile.

Brown had 18 offers but none that really “slap you in the face”. He is a physical offensive guard that can bully defenders.

Sean Savoy: Three-star wide receiver that committed to Virginia Tech on 7/23/16.

Savoy’s scout.com profile.

Savoy’s 247sports.com profile.

Savoy had offers on the table from Penn State, Miami, Syracuse, Kentucky and others.

Lecitus Smith: Three-star tight end announced his commitment to Virginia Tech over N.C. State and Oklahoma State on 6/15/16.

Smith’s scout.com profile.

Smith’s 247sports.com profile.

Smith will likely compete for the opening at tight end this spring and if he works hard he could become the starter for the Hokies when they open their season.

Hezekiah Grimsley: Three-star wide receiver committed to Virginia Tech on 5/27/16.

Grimsley’s scout.com profile.

Grimsley’s 247sports.com profile.

Gromsley didn’t have a lot of offers but he had some intriguing ones from East Carolina, Iowa State and Marshall.

Drake Deluliis: Three-star tight end announced his commitment to Virginia Tech on 4/22/16.

Deluliis’s scout.com profile.

Delulis’s 247sports.com profile.

Delulis had offers from Boston College, Duke, Minnesota, South Carolina and Wake Forest.

Rayshard Ashby: Three-star ILB announced his commitment to Virginia Tech on 3/26/16.

Ashby’s scout.com profile.

Ashby’s 247sports.com profile.

Ashby had only five offers but it came down to West Virginia and Virginia Tech. Ashby elected to stay home and commit to the Hokies.

Devante Smith: Three-star safety announced his commitment to Virginia Tech on 7/20/16.

Smith’s scout.com profile.

Smith’s 247sports.com profile.

Smith only managed to crank out two offers from one being the Hokies and the other from Marshall.

Here is the list of potential prospects that can potentially sign with Virginia Tech. ***Note: The staff at Fighting Gobbler will update this list once the prospect commits.***

If there is a star (*) beside the school, that means that school is the favorite.

Brad Stewart: Four-star CB

Deciding between: VT, Arizona State, *Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, USC, Oklahoma, Mississippi State.

Committing: Likely 2/1 (favoring Arkansas)

Tyjuan Garbutt: Four-star DE

Deciding between: *VT and Pitt

Committing: 1/27

Ameer Speed: Four-star CB

Deciding between: *VT, Oregon, UNC, Michigan State, Georgia

Committing: 2/1

Zion DeBose: Three-star WDE

Deciding between: *VT, Missouri, Illinois

Committing: 2/1

Victor Dimukeje: Three-star DT

Deciding between: VT, Maryland, *Duke

Committing: N/A (favoring Duke)

Brad Johnson: Four-star ILB

Deciding between: VT, Tennessee, *South Carolina

Committing: N/A

Mekhi Becton: Three-star OT

Deciding between: *VT, Michigan, Virginia, Oregon (likely out)

Committing: N/A

Latavious Brini: Three-star CB

Deciding between: VT, *USF, Miami, Oklahoma

Committing: N/A

Tank Robinson: Three-star S

Deciding between: VT, *Clemson, South Carolina

Committing: N/A

This article originally appeared on