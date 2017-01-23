Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Flip 4-Star LB Dylan Rivers From Penn State

Justin Fuente and his coaching staff made it clear when they took over at Virginia Tech that they wanted to win back the state of Virginia in recruiting.

Mission accomplished.

After the Hokies landed the commitment of one of the top safeties of the 2017 class on Friday, 4-star prospect Devon Hunter from Indian River High School in Chesapeake, Virginia, the team was able to flip 4-star linebacker Dylan Rivers from Penn State to Virginia Tech on Sunday.

This was a paramount flip for the Hokies, as the 6’2″ 230 lbs. Rivers from Stephens City, Virginia adds to the continued push of the Virginia Tech coaching staff to keep top flight talent in-state, and more importantly, committed to the Hokies. Aside from Penn State and Virginia Tech, Rivers held offers from Clemson, LSU, Arizona, and Duke, among others.

He is the fifth linebacker in the 2017 class for the Hokies, joining 4-star Army All-American Nathan Proctor, and 3-stars Jaylen Griffin, Rayshard Ashby, and Aundre Kearney. The commitment of Rivers moves the Hokies from 24th to 20th in the latest 247Sports Recruiting Class Rankings, with an opportunity to jump even higher with pending decisions in the next week and a half leading up to National Signing Day on February 1st.

The Hokies remain firmly in the running for three key prospects: 4-star athlete Tyjuan Garbutt (Fredericksburg, Virginia), 3-star athlete Dazz Newsome (Hampton, Virginia), and 3-star offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (Highland Springs, Virginia).

All three have taken official visits to Virginia Tech and all three have the Hokies in their final decision list, with their commitment announcements to come in the final days leading up to National Signing Day.

How will the Hokies close their 2017 recruiting class? Stay with Fighting Gobbler as we continue to sort through the latest recruiting news over the next couple of weeks.

