Virginia Tech Football: 4-Star Hokies Verbal Commit Tahj Capehart Flips to Maryland

By the time that National Signing Day is wrapped up on Wednesday for the Class of 2017, Virginia Tech will have signed one of their best recruiting classes in school history. 2017 4-star wide receiver Tahj Capehart will not be a part of it.

The former Virginia Tech verbal commit flipped from the Hokies to the Maryland Terrapins on Wednesday morning, capping off a turbulent last couple of days that sparked his move from the Hokies to the Terps.

Capehart had been considering signing with Maryland on National Signing Day following a very successful official visit at the school last weekend, but the reality of him actually flipping from the Hokies was not set into motion until the last 48 hours or so.

Following the visit to College Park, rumors circulated on message boards that Capehart had not told the Virginia Tech coaching staff of his intent to go through with his visit to Maryland. If this is indeed true, as it would seem to be following his commitment decision on Wednesday morning, the writing was surely on the wall for Justin Fuente and company that this flip could have taken place on National Signing Day.

Despite the loss of Capehart, the Hokies are still expected to sign a solid class of receivers on Wednesday, highlighted by 3-star commit Kalil Pimpleton, as well as fellow 3-star commits Hezekiah Grimsley and Sean Savoy. There is also a chance that 3-star athlete Caleb Farley may try his hand at wide receiver when spring practice kicks off next month.

