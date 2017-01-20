Villanova sets 2017 schedule for Ferrante debut

(STATS) – Villanova will meet local rival Temple and play five home games in coach Mark Ferrante’s first season as part of an 11-game 2017 schedule that was announced Friday.

The Ferrante era will kick off at Patriot League champ Lehigh on Sept. 2 before Villanova makes the short trip to Philadelphia for a Sept. 9 matchup against AAC member Temple. The Wildcats will then host Lafayette on Sept. 16 in their home opener.

Once inside the CAA schedule, Villanova will host Maine (Oct. 7), Elon (Oct. 28), Richmond (Nov. 4) and rival Delaware (Nov. 18).

The Wildcats will play at Albany (Sept. 23), Towson (Sept. 30), 2016 CAA and FCS national champion James Madison (Oct. 14) and Rhode Island (Nov. 11).

Villanova is coming off a 9-4 record and a trip to the FCS playoffs. Ferrante has replaced coach Andy Talley, who retired after coaching the Wildcats for 32 seasons.

2017 Villanova Schedule

Sept. 2, at Lehigh

Sept. 9, at Temple

Sept. 16, Lafayette

Sept. 23, at Albany*

Sept. 30, at Towson*

Oct. 7, Maine*

Oct. 14, at James Madison*

Oct. 28, Elon*

Nov. 4, Richmond*

Nov. 11, at Rhode Island*

Nov. 18, Delaware*

* – CAA Football game