Versatility key for STATS FCS Players of the Week

(STATS) – Coaches love players who bring versatility to the playing field.

It never hurts to have great genes, too.

In South Dakota State’s victory at Montana State, place-kicker Chase Vinatieri, the nephew of former Jackrabbits kicker and all-time NFL great Adam Vinatieri, flashed his athleticism as much as his foot.

Versatility also was evident with South Dakota’s Chris Streveler, Sacramento State’s Dre Terrell and Monmouth’s Pete Guerriero as they led victories this past weekend.

On Monday, the quartet was named the STATS FCS National Players of the Week for games through Sept. 9.

—=

NATIONAL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK=

Chris Streveler, South Dakota, QB, R-Sr., 6-3, 215, Crystal Lake, Illinois

Streveler might have heard that South Dakota’s only FBS win before Saturday had come against his former program, Minnesota, so the second-year transfer orchestrated one himself – the Coyotes’ 35-27 victory at Bowling Green. He passed for 306 yards, including a 72-yard bomb in the first quarter, and rushed for a game-high 119 yards and three touchdowns. He has accounted for 10 touchdowns in two games this season, moving his Missouri Valley Football Conference team into the Top 25 for the first time since 2011.

Honorable Mention: Larry Brihm Jr., QB, Bethune-Cookman; Corey Caddle, WR/RS, Fordham; Martez Carter, RB, Grambling State; Ladarius Galloway, RB, UT Martin; Darvin Kidsy, WR, Texas Southern; Josh Mack, RB, Maine; Detrez Newsome, RB/KR, Western Carolina; Jimmy Seewald, QB, Valparaiso; Patrick Tyler, QB, Southern Utah; Mike White, QB, Marist

—=

NATIONAL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK=

Dre Terrell, Sacramento State, CB, 5-7, 190, Elk Grove, California

Incarnate Word didn’t find the end zone until Sacramento State’s 56-22 win was long decided. The Cardinals could blame Terrell, who intercepted three passes in the first half and led his Big Sky team with six tackles, including one for loss. Included among his school record-tying interceptions were a diving over-the-shoulder catch and a spectacular one-handed grab at his team’s 1-yard line. Terrell has an FCS-leading four interceptions through two games, which matches Sacramento State’s 2016 total.

Honorable Mention: Jeffrey Canady, LB, Eastern Kentucky; Chris Chambers, DE, Central Arkansas; Andrew Clyde, DE, Richmond; Robbie Grimsley, SS, North Dakota State; Hakeem Kinard, S, Saint Francis; David Leisring, S, Dayton; Joe Martin, LB, Idaho State; Nick McBeath, LB, Holy Cross; Solomon Muhammad, LB, Alcorn State; Justus Reed, DE, Youngstown State

—=

NATIONAL SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK=

Chase Vinatieri, South Dakota State, PK, R-So., 6-1, 210, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Vinatieri kicked a career-long 47-yard field goal in the first quarter and lined up for a 48-yarder late in the fourth quarter with the Jackrabbits ahead 24-21. Instead, Vinatieri, who practiced at wide receiver during a redshirt season in 2015, took a pitch from holder Brady Hale and raced around right end for a 31-yard touchdown run with 4:26 left. It was pivotal because Montana State scored another touchdown before the fourth-ranked visitors from the Missouri Valley held on to win 31-27. Vinatieri also recorded touchbacks on five of his six kickoffs to limit Montana State’s returners.

Honorable Mention: Tajik Bagley, KR, Central Connecticut State; Darius Floyd, KR, Prairie View A&M; Owen Johnson, PK, Elon; Patrick Sandler, PK, Dayton

—=

NATIONAL FRESHMAN PLAYER OF THE WEEK=

Pete Guerriero, Monmouth, RB/KR, R-Fr., 5-10, 195, Lyndhurst, New Jersey

The fact Guerriero won the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the MAAC track championships last spring is evident in his first football season. He was too quick for nationally ranked Lehigh in Monmouth’s 46-27 upset. Guerriero took the opening kickoff 70 yards on his first career return to set up the Hawks’ first touchdown. He then went one yard farther for their second touchdown – a 71-yard run. As the Big South squad improved to 2-0, Guerriero carried the ball 25 times for 189 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a 4-yard reception for 263 all-purpose yards.

Honorable Mention: Bryson Armstrong, LB, Kennesaw State; Manny Berz, PK, Southern Utah; James Brown, RB, Houston Baptist; Davis Cheek, QB, Elon; Aulden Knight, WR, Hampton