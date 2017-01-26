Vanderbilt to visit Hawaii in 2022, host Warriors in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Vanderbilt has scheduled a home-and-home series with Hawaii, starting with the Warriors visiting Tennessee in 2022 and the Commodores returning the favor in 2023.

The schools announced the series Thursday.

The schools have never played, and Vanderbilt’s trip to Hawaii on Aug. 27, 2022, will be the Commodores’ first football game outside of the continental United States. The Warriors will play in Nashville on Sept. 30, 2023.