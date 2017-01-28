UW Signing Day 2017 Tracker Live Blog and Open Thread

February 1st is National Signing Day 2017! The Huskies hope to cash in on their 2016 playoff appearance by completing the recruiting cycle on a high note after some disappointments in mid January. Will Chris Peterson and company close the deal on their top targets?

The University of Washington enters Signing Day 2017 with 17 committed players. Two are already signed: three-star Santa Barbara kicker Joel Whitford and tight-end Jacob Kizer.

The remaining 15, including RB Salvon Ahmed, and WR Terrell Bynum begin that journey with the Huskies On February 1st.

A boost for the Huskies could come form the remote chance the team lands wide receiver Joseph Lewis. UW may still address positional needs even on National Signing Day. On one hand, the team would enjoy commitments from Jay Tufele, Corey Bethley, Noah Elliss , Jordan Lolohea on defense. On the other hand, the team would also benefit from commitments by Austin Jackson, Jaxson Kirkland or Nick Ford.

Last year, UW secured the nation’s 25th ranked class with a Signing Week haul of Byron Murphy, Isaiah Gilchrist, Camilo Eifler, Brandon Wellington, Taylor Rapp, Sean McGrew, Luke Wattenberg, and Jordan Chin. This year, the Huskies class enters the day last ranked at 18 by USA TODAY, but there is still the possibility of seeing that score rise.

