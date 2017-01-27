UW Football Elijah Qualls and Budda Baker selected to compete in 2017 College Football All-Star Challenge

2016 UW Football players Elijah Qualls and Budda Baker will participate in the 2017 College Football All-Star Challenge. You see, the College Football All-Star Challenge is a made-for-television competition that formed in 1999.

As a matter of fact, a Chicago-based Intersport, has produced the competition which features senior-class college football players competing in scored events for the past 19 years. Events include throwing for distance, throwing for accuracy, shuttle runs, and powerlifting.

The televised Challenge will take place at the Orange Bowl Stadium in Miami, Florida. Initially, the program will air Friday, Feb. 3, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Afterwards, encore broadcasts will air on ESPN at 1 p.m. ET on April 8 and on ESPN2 at noon ET on April 23.

Budda Baker and Elijah Qualls selected to compete in the State Farm All-Star Football Challenge. #PurpleReign Read: https://t.co/LmTDNl7Dvw pic.twitter.com/6APoCjt9hd — UW Football (@UW_Football) January 26, 2017

Want to know what the event is all about? I did too, so I checked out a well written description over at www.Seminoles.com.

Seminoles.com reports that the 2017 State Farm All-Star Football Challenge will debut a new format for its 19th competition.

NEW FORMAT

In summary, the skills competition will debut 24 of college football’s brightest stars divided into six teams based on their college conference. Each team will consist of four players from the same conference that will compete for conference supremacy in a series of skills competitions. The ACC, the Big Ten, the Big 12, the Pac-12, the SEC, and a “Wild Card team of four players from outside Power Five that will participate. A current NFL player from that conference will be the coach and mentor for each team throughout the competition.

“We are extremely excited to introduce the revamped format for this year’s All-Star Football Challenge,” said Intersport Vice President of Sports Properties Drew Russell. “We believe that this format will add competitive spirit between the athletes and create an emotional connection for fans of every conference viewing the event at home.”

Each player will individually participate in a timed event, and then finish with a full team event. On one hand, timed-events will have individual winners. On the other hand, Individual scores will make up a cumulative score to determine the winning team.

As a matter of fact, the event will showcase the marquis talent as scouts and teams prepare for the 2017 NFL Draft.

