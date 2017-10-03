UTEP brings back Mike Price to be interim coach
EL PASO, Texas (AP) UTEP is bringing back former Miners coach Mike Price to be interim coach and replace Sean Kugler, who was fired after an 0-5 start.
Price, 71, coached UTEP from 2004-12 and took the Miners to three bowl games. From 1989-2002, he was coach at Washington State, where he had three 10-win seasons and the led the Cougars to the 1998 Rose Bowl.
Price became Alabama coach in 2003 but never coached a game for the Crimson Tide. He was fired after news reports of a night of partying at a strip club in Pensacola, Florida. He resurfaced at UTEP and went on to be one of the most successful coaches in the history of a program that has not had much. The Miners have played in five bowls since 1967.
