Utah State player, student charged with intimidating witness

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) A Utah State football player and another student are being charged with intimidating a witness in a burglary case against two other members of the football team.

Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen told The Salt Lake Tribune (http://bit.ly/2p5NX4K) that on April 5, 19-year-old freshmen Kevin Meitzenheimer (Mitz-en-hi-mur) and Dayshawn Littleton tried to hit the witness with their car and threatened to return and shoot the witness. The men were charged last month.

Jensen says the men were trying to prevent charges from being filed against two Utah State players charged last month in connection with electronics stolen from an apartment complex.

Littleton is from Carson, California. Meitzenheimer is from Moreno Valley, California.

Neither has a listed attorney or phone number to be reached for comment.

This story has been corrected to clarify that Littleton is not a football player and that both men were charged in April.

