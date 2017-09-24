Utah St. dominates San Jose St. with Myers and ground game (Sep 23, 2017)
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Kent Myers threw for 181 yards and two scores and Utah State piled up 318 yards rushing and beat San Jose State 61-10 on Saturday night in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams.
After throwing a pick on the Aggies first drive, Myers bounced back to lead a 7-play, 61-yard drive that ended when LaJuan Hunt ran for a 29-yard touchdown.
Two drives later, Myers threw a 15-yard score to Dax Raymond to make it 14-0. In the second quarter, Utah State (2-2) blew the game open with 24 points and built a 38-0 halftime lead.
Myers also had 15 carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns.
San Jose St. (1-4) managed just 162 total yards of offense against 589 for the Aggies. Utah State held the ball for almost 40 minutes.
Josh Love was just 8-for-20 passing for 54 yards.
