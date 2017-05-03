Utah and Wyoming to play home-and-home football series

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) The Utah and Wyoming football programs have agreed to a home-and-home series to be played in 2020 and 2025.

The Cowboys are scheduled to host the first game in Laramie, Wyoming, on Sept. 19, 2020. The Utes will welcome Wyoming to Salt Lake City on Sept. 6, 2025.

The two teams have met 83 times with Utah leading 51-31-1. The programs were fellow conference members in the Rocky Mountain, Big Seven, Skyline, Western Athletic and Mountain West before Utah moved to the Pac-12 in 2011.