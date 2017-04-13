Could USF make the playoff with an undefeated record this season? #DearAndy

In this week's #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on…

• If USF goes undefeated this season, would it be considered for the College Football Playoff? Do the Bulls have a difficult enough schedule to earn playoff consideration or would even a perfect record not be enough, like was the case for Western Michigan last season?

• Is there a more depressing dual-fan combination than Tennessee and Ole Miss right now? Are both teams destined to disappoint this season? Are you even allowed to support two SEC teams at the same time?

This article originally appeared on