USC Signing Day 2017: Trojans Finish with 4th Ranked Recruiting Class

A perfect finish to USC Signing Day 2017 saw the Trojans rise up the recruiting rankings, settling at No. 4 in the 247Sports composite.

USC Signing Day 2017 kicked off with the Trojans standing at No. 8 in the 247Sports composite and anywhere from eighth to 12th in the other recruiting service team rankings.

The general consensus among recruiting services, however, was that USC was poised to climb with a good enough finish.

Few expected the Trojans to finish just as strongly as they did though, so that rise was even greater than predicted.

Hitting on six elite targets on Signing Day, including five-star receiver Joseph Lewis, four-star linebacker Levi Jones, four-star offensive tackle Austin Jackson, four-star defensive tackle Jay Tufele, four-star athlete Greg Johnson and four-star tight end Josh Falo, USC closed out the recruiting cycle with one of most impressive final stretches in the country.

As a result, USC finished at No. 4 in the 247Sports composite rankings, behind only Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia.

The Trojans occupy that place in the independent 247Sports rankings, while they only rose from ninth to sixth on the Rivals ladder.

However, USC leaped up Scout’s rankings by a great margin, from 12th to fifth. They made an identical rise in ESPN’s measure.

Unquestionably the Pac-12’s top class, USC finished ahead of No. 2 Stanford by 10 places. They outranked UCLA by 15.

The Top 5 finish is USC’s first since 2015 when the Trojans landed the No. 2 class in the country.

This is the 11th time since 2002 that USC has compiled a class ranked in the Top 5 and the 15th time in the past 16 years the Trojans have finished in the Top 10. The lone exception was 12-man sanctioned class of 2013, which had an average star rating of 4.33.

This article originally appeared on