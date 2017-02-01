USC Signing Day 2017 Tracker, Live Blog and Open Thread

It’s USC Signing Day 2017! The Trojans finished the 2016 season on a tear and are hoping to replicate results in recruiting by finishing with a bang.

USC enters Signing Day with 19 total commits already in the bag, the eighth-ranked class in the country and a number of big time recruits who can lift the Trojans up the national rankings even further.

Five Trojan commits are already enrolled, including Washington flip Marlon Tuipulotu and San Clemente quarterback Jack Sears, while the 14 remaining pledges are all expected to sign their national letters of intent without delay.

Among them, five-star running back Stephen Carr, four-star safeties Bubba Bolden and Isaiah Pola-Mao, four-star linemen Alijah Vera-Tucker and Brett Neilon, as well as four-star rush end Hunter Echols headline the class.

And that haul should only get better with the Trojans entering the day as favorites to sign uncommitted prospects like five-star wide receiver Joseph Lewis, four-star athlete Greg Johnson and four-star offensive tackle Austin Jackson, among others.

The 2016 class finished with a flourish as the Trojans flipped Jamel Cook and Vavae Malepeai while landing the likes of Connor Murphy, Keyshawn “Pie” Young and Jack Jones.

Can USC replicate those results by nailing down key targets on the Big Board this year as well? We’re about to find out.

We’ll have full coverage of Signing Day here at Reign of Troy, as we track all of the Trojans’ signings and live blog all the happenings from the day.

So prepare yourself with plenty of caffeine. Signing Day 2017 is a go for launch.

Live Blog

5:00 am: Good morning Trojan fans! It’s 8:00 a.m. in the east, 5:00 a.m. in the west and the faxes are due to start rolling in any minute.

First things first, be sure to check out the announcement schedule for uncommitted USC targets by clicking here.



The Big Board:

4-star CB Elijah Blades

Choices: USC, Nebraska, Florida

Announcement: 1 p.m. PT

4-star TE Josh Falo

Choices: USC, Oregon, Colorado

Announcement: TBA

4-star OT Austin Jackson

Choices: USC, ASU, Washington

Announcement: 9:00 a.m. PT on MaxPreps

4-star ATH Greg Johnson

Choices: USC, Oregon, Nebraska

Announcement: 1:00 p.m PT on ESPN2

4-star LB Levi Jones

Choices: USC, Florida State, Florida

Announcement: 5:55 a.m PT on ESPNU

4-star DT Javon Kinlaw

Choices: USC, South Carolina

Announcement: TBA

5-star WR Joseph Lewis

Choices: USC, Nebraska

Announcement: 1:00 p.m PT on ESPN2

5-star DT Aubrey Solomon

Choices: USC, Michigan, Alabama

Announcement: 5:55 a.m PT on ESPNU

4-star DT Jay Tufele

Choices: USC, Utah, Ohio State

Announcement: 9:00 a.m. PT on MaxPreps

Letters of Intent Received (0):

Name Pos Rating — — —

Unsigned Commits (14):

Name Pos Rating Stephen Carr RB ★★★★★ Bubba Bolden S ★★★★ Hunter Echols OLB ★★★★ Brett Neilon C ★★★★ Isaiah Pola-Mao S ★★★★ Alijah Vera-Tucker OT ★★★★ Jay Godfrey CB ★★★ Randal Grimes WR ★★★ Erik Krommenhoek TE ★★★ Terrance Lang DE ★★★ Jacob Lichtenstein DE ★★★ Brandon Pili DT ★★★

Early Enrollees (5):

Name Pos Rating Marlon Tuipulotu DT ★★★★ Jack Sears QB ★★★★ Tayler Katoa LB ★★★ Andrew Vorhees OT ★★★ Damon Johnson LS ★★

