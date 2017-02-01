USC Signing Day 2017: Full List of Trojans’ 23 Signed Players

It was a perfect finish for USC Signing Day 2017 as the Trojans filled up the class with six elite targets at positions of need. Here’s a look at the complete class.

Just like the 2016 season, USC’s 2017 recruiting class started slow but finished strong.

The Trojans closed by filling the 23 available spots with a combination of highly-rated talents and prospects for the future, plus a blueshirt commitment to get to 24.

Headlining the class are five-star running back Stephen Carr and five-star receiver Joseph Lewis.

Though Carr had been the longest-committed player in the group, there was worry about him coming in to Signing Day after he took an official visit to UCLA last weekend. However, he signed as expected.

USC entered the final day still needing to close the deal on several uncommitted prospects as well. It started swimmingly, as four-star linebacker Levi Jones faked out two Florida schools with a t-shirt trick, revealing the Trojans as his school of choice.

VIDEO: Levi Jones Trolls FSU and Florida When Picking USC

Then four-star offensive tackle Austin Jackson and four-star defensive tackle Jay Tufele went back-to-back picking USC hats during their out-of-state announcements from Arizona and Utah.

Just before noon, four-star tight end Josh Falo added yet another name to the board, revealing his commitment with a Haka video produced by Bleacher Report.

Finally, Lewis and four-star athlete Greg Johnson, out of Hawkins High School, capped the day by both choosing to stay home despite interest from Nebraska and Oregon.

Those six commits were added to a group of already solid pledges for 2017.

Players Signed (24):

Name Pos Rating Stephen Carr RB ★★★★★ Joseph Lewis WR ★★★★★ Bubba Bolden S ★★★★ Hunter Echols OLB ★★★★ Josh Falo TE ★★★★ Austin Jackson OT ★★★★ Greg Johnson ATH ★★★★ Levi Jones LB ★★★★ Brett Neilon C ★★★★ Isaiah Pola-Mao S ★★★★ Jack Sears QB ★★★★ Jay Tufele DT ★★★★ Marlon Tuipulotu DT ★★★★ Alijah Vera-Tucker OT ★★★★ Juliano Falaniko LB ★★★ Jay Godfrey CB ★★★ Randal Grimes WR ★★★ Tayler Katoa LB ★★★ Erik Krommenhoek TE ★★★ Jacob Lichtenstein DE ★★★ Jalen McKenzie OL ★★★ Brandon Pili DT ★★★ Andrew Vorhees OT ★★★ Damon Johnson LS ★★

To start January, USC enrolled four players — four-star quarterback Jack Sears, three-star linebacker Tayler Katoa, three-star offensive tackle Andrew Vorhees and two-star longsnapper Damon Johnson. Four-star defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu was added to that number at the end of January after flipping his commitment from Washington.

On Signing Day the Trojans receiving signatures from four-star safeties Bubba Bolden and Isaiah Pola-Mao, both of whom are coming from out of state, Nevada and Arizona respectively, to add size to USC’s secondary.

TRENDING: USC’s 10 Biggest Signing Day Gets of the Last 10 Years

Other more recent commits who sent in LOIs included three-star defensive tackle Brandon Pili and three-star cornerback Je’Quari Godfrey

Meanwhile, longtime commits like four-star rush end Hunter Echols, four-star tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker, four-star center Brett Neilon, three-star linebacker Juliano Falaniko, three-star receiver Randall Grimes, three-star tight end Erik Krommenhoek and three-star defensive end Jacob Lichtenstein followed through by signing on the dotted line.

SEE MORE: Live Blog and LOI Tracker for USC’s 2017 Signing Day

Not included in those 24 signees is three-star offensive tackle Jalen McKenzie, who has excepted a blueshirt and will enroll in the fall but count against the 2018 class.

***Note: Three-star defensive tackle commit Terrance Lang has not sent in an LOI. His status remains uncertain with USC’s numbers filled for 2017.

This article originally appeared on